Kia Seltos, Sonet Helps Company Post 23 Percent Growth In Jan 2021

Kia Motors India continues to cement its growth path with January 2021 growth up by just under a quarter

For January 2021, Kia reported wholesales at 19,056 units. YoY growth stands at 23.34 percent, up from 15,450 units at volume gain of 3,606 units. MoM growth is reported at 61.25 percent, up from 11,818 units at volume gain of 7,238 units.

Since setting foot in India, Kia Motors has had a single focus – growth. While Kia has the global strength to launch just about any car here, the company had its sights set on robust growth. This has been achieved by its progressive sales count in the wide UV segment.

Also, the only segments the manufacturer is currently present in at the moment. While Kia Carnival has from the outset been a niche volume vehicle, its Seltos and Sonet sales have worked wonders.

Kia Motors India sales surpass 2 lakh units

Kia’s growth quest has been aptly realised. Last week, the company reported it had crossed the 2 lakh unit sales milestone. And this has been done at quick pace. 17 months is what it took. Sales first started towards august end in 2019. By July 2020, the company had dispatched its first lakh units in sales.

This was largely on the back of Seltos. And then Sonet was launched. First showcased about a year earlier at Auto Expo 2020, the concept was well received and much awaited. With the B-Segment UV sector having proved to be a lifeline to most manufacturers that have entered the space, Kia found even more momentum.

Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carnival

Demand fr Sonet helped Kia stabilise its position as one of the top 5 manufacturers here. It also helped Kia sell its next 1 lakh units in about 6 months. This at a time when manufacturers began FY21 ops on a slow note that choked any possibility of manufacturing and sales owing to Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown.

Kia had a winner in its hands, and it unleashed its full potential just as the festive season started peaking its head. The formula was a foolproof one. Hyundai Venue has already played its part in the segment and carved a success story. Kia simply had to replicate that, or do better. And it didn’t disappoint.

While there are manufacturers that are still figuring out what would help their cause, others that have proven to be late bloomers, and yet others that have quit, Kia has moved ahead with purpose. And there’s really nothing that can stifle its progress. Over time, Kia will introduce more cars, and cater to a wider rage of customers.

On last count, 149,428 units of the Kia Seltos, 45,195 units of Kia Sonet, and 5,409 units of Carnival were sold.