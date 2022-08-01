Kia India Sales July 2022 At 22k – Seltos, Sonet, Carens, Carnival, EV6

Kia India reports domestic sales growth at 46.66 percent in July 2022, MoM sales decline stands at 8 percent

Despite only starting ops in India rather recently, Kia India’s journey has been a stupendous one. When it comes to sales, the manufacturer is now close to reporting more than 20k units in sales on a monthly basis.

Kia India Sales July 2022

For July 2022, sales are reported at a tidy 20,022 units. Up from 15,016 units YoY. Volume gain stood at 7k units at 46.66 percent growth. MoM sales fell from 24k units, down 2k units at 8.33 percent decline. On a yearly basis, Seltos continues as a strong frontrunner at 8,451 units, up from 7k units. Volume gain is pegged at almost 1.5k units at 21 percent growth.

Sonet sales fell 6 percent, down to 7,215 units from 7,675 units. Carens, the manufacturer’s newest offering saw sales of about 6k units. Carnival sales fell to just below 300 units, down from 358 units. Its electric offering, yet again a new launch saw sales of 90 units.

MoM Seltos sales are up marginally from 8,388 units. Sonet sales fell from 7,455 units at 240 units volume loss. Carens sales are down from 7,895 units. Volume loss stood at 1,917 units at about a quarter decline. Carnival sales were steady.

For CY22 to date, Kia India sales are reported at 1,43,845 units in the domestic market. Seltos and Sonet make up the bulk of sales for the last 7 months at a share of 40 percent and 33 percent, respectively. Carens sales since the second half of February 2022 accounts for over 25 percent of total sales.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, “Gradual improvement in the supply chain and our customers’ continued love for the brand is adding momentum to Kia India’s growth. This year, we are outpacing the industry with cumulative growth of 28.4% over 2021, which is much higher than the industry growth of 16%. With the upcoming festive season, we shall strive to improve supplies to give faster deliveries to our customers. To ensure minimum wait time, we have been running our production facility in full capacity since February 2022 with utmost optimisation.”

Kia Seltos 6 airbags

Only recently, Kia announced its 5 lakh units sales milestone in the domestic market. With the inclusion of July sales, this number now stands at 5,11,219 units. And this is after the lean half of the year. The upcoming festive season is a long one, and could yield great results.

Kia sales for the year are on a higher growth trajectory than total market chart, and the company expects to do well in the remaining 5 months. As part of an improved proposition, Kia Seltos is now available with 6 airbags as a standard fitment across the range. In addition, ESC, all-wheel disc brakes, Brake Assist, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, and TPMS are standard across Tech and GT Line variants.