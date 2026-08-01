Kia India Sales July 2026 Up 27% To 28,200 Units – Best Ever July Performance

Kia India has reported wholesale dispatches of 28,200 units in July 2026, registering a strong 27.4% year-on-year growth compared to 22,135 units sold in July 2025. This is the company’s highest-ever July sales since entering the Indian market in 2019.

The automaker also recorded healthy sequential growth, with sales rising 14.86% over June 2026, when it had dispatched 24,552 units. Kia has now sold 1,91,949 vehicles during the January-July 2026 period, posting a 16.85% growth over 1,64,274 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

Seltos, Sonet And Clavis Continue To Drive Volumes

According to Kia, strong demand across its SUV and MPV lineup helped deliver the record July performance. Seltos and Sonet continued to be the company’s key volume contributors, while Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV maintained healthy demand in their respective segments.

Kia also highlighted the positive market response to the newly launched Syros EV. The company said the electric SUV has received encouraging initial bookings, helping strengthen its presence in the growing mass-market EV space. The Syros EV is positioned as Kia’s second Made-in-India mass-market electric SUV and comes with an ARAI-certified driving range of over 500 km, DC fast charging capability and Level 2 ADAS.

Strong Growth Momentum Continues

Kia’s July performance builds on its strong first-half results this year. The company has consistently expanded its lineup over the past 12 months with launches such as Carens Clavis, Carens Clavis EV and most recently the Syros EV. These new products have broadened Kia’s presence across ICE and electric vehicle segments while helping it attract buyers in multiple price brackets.

With cumulative sales nearing the 2 lakh mark in the first seven months of 2026, Kia continues to strengthen its position among India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturers. Next, Kia will launch the Sorento Hybrid in India ahead of the festive season. They also have plans to launch new powertrain options in their existing lineup as well.

The company is also expanding its retail footprint, which now comprises more than 900 customer touchpoints across over 400 cities, along with an expanding certified pre-owned network. This wider reach, coupled with an increasingly diverse product portfolio, is expected to support Kia’s sales momentum through the upcoming festive season.