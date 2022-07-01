Kia India Sales June 2022 Highest Ever – Seltos, Sonet, Carens, Carnival, EV6

Kia Seltos, Carens and Sonet allowed the company to boost sales to 24,024 units in June 2022

Kia India has seen an outstanding month of sales in June 2022. The company reported its highest-ever monthly sales in June 2022 and also registered its highest Half Yearly sales since launch.

Kia India has seen a total of 24,024 unit sales in June 2022. This was a 60 percent YoY increase over 15,015 units sold in June 2021 relating to a 9,009 unit volume growth. MoM sales on the other hand increased 28.35 percent from 18,718 units sold in May 2022.

It was the Seltos, Carens and Sonet that contributed most to sales. There was not much demand seen for the Carnival while the EV6 is the newest entrant into its lineup.

Kia India Sales June 2022

Kia Seltos was the best-selling model in the company lineup in June 2022. Sales stood at 8,388 units in June 2022, down 1.88 percent over 8,549 units sold in June 2021. The Seltos currently holds a 34.92 percent share in the company lineup. MoM sales increased 40.90 percent from 5,953 units sold in May 2021 when share percentage was at 31.80. 2022 Seltos Facelift made global debut recently.

At No. 2 was Kia Carens, a 6 seater MPV, with sales of 7,895 units in June 2022 and a share percent of 32.86. Sales in May 2022 had stood at 4,612 units leading to a 71.18 percent MoM growth. Launched in India in February 2022, the Carens has recently scored a 3 Star rating in Global NCAP. The company sits on a host of pending orders with waiting periods extending to 75 weeks in the case of some variants and colour options.

Kia Sonet has added 7,455 units to company sales in June 2022. This was a 25.02 percent YoY growth over 5,963 units sold in June 2021. It related to a 1,492 unit volume growth with a 31.03 percent share down from a 42.40 percent share held in May 2022 when sales were at 7,899 units, down 5.62 percent MoM. Kia Sonet also recently hit a milestone of 1.5 lakh unit sales in 21 months of its launch in India.

Kia Carnival and EV6 Sales

Kia India has not been noting decent sales for the Carnival luxury MPV in recent months. Sales dipped 43.34 percent YoY to 285 units, down from 503 units sold in June 2021. The Carnival commands just a 1.19 percent share in the company lineup. MoM sales had been more positive with a 19.25 percent growth over 239 units sold in the previous month. Kia EV6 sales stood at 1 unit last month, a 93.33 percent MoM de-growth over 15 units sold in May 2021. However, it may be recalled that bookings opened on 26th May 2022 while launch took place on 2nd June 2022.

Kia EV6 has come in with a price tag from Rs 59.95 lakhs (ex-showroom) and is brought in as a fully imported model via the CBU route. It was limited to only 100 units in Indian markets for this year each of which are already sold out with deliveries to commence from September, 2022.