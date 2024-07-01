Kia India Sales June 2024 at 9.8% YoY Growth – Sonet, Seltos, Carens, EV6

Kia Sonet stood as the company’s best-selling model in June 2024 with 9,816 units sold

Kia India has seen sales growth in June 2024. The company recorded sales of 21,300 units in the past month, a YoY growth of 9.8% over 19,391 units sold in June 2023. It was also a MoM growth of 9.23% over 19,500 units sold in May 2024. On a Year-to-date (YTD basis), sales also grew by 6% to 1,26,137 units in H1 of 2024 when compared to sales in the same 6 month period last year.

Kia India Sales June 2024

Kia India offers a portfolio that includes the Sonet, Seltos, Carens and EV6. They had the Sonet as its best-selling model in June 2024 with 9,816 units sold, which is 46% of total sales. Kia India Exports in the past month stood at 3,206 units.

Kia India’s year to date sales also improved significantly to 126,137 unit sales in H1 2024. Even in this, it was the Sonet as a leading contributor with a 43% share in total sales. It was followed by the Seltos with a 32% share and Carens with a 25% share, driving up sales for the company by significant numbers. Exports during the 6 month period stood at 12,026 units.

Kia’s Achievements and New Launches

In recent times, Kia India has surpassed 2.5 lakh export milestone. The company conducts its exports to over 100 markets from its Anantapur plant. Till date, the company has completed 1.2 million vehicle dispatches from this plant which includes 9.8 lakh units in domestic markets while 2.5 lakh units have been exported. Kia India operates via 588 sales touch points spread over 265 cities in India.

Kia is working on many new products for India. One of them is the new gen luxury MPV which will be a successor to the Carnival MPV. It has already been spied on test and launch is likely to take place ahead of the festive season this year. Another Kia India car that has been spied is a compact SUV, which is rumoured to be launched as Clavis. It will be offered in ICE as well as EV version.

Another Kia car planned for launch is the Carens EV. It is planned for launch in 2025. Ahead of that, first spy shots of the Carens EV have also surfaced in India. Carens petrol and diesel options will also get a facelift, sometime later this year or next year.