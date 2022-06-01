Kia India Sales May 2022 – Sonet, Seltos, Carens, Carnival, EV6

Kia India registered a total of 18,718 unit sales in May 2022 with the Seltos and Sonet contributing most numbers

Kia India, the fifth most sold brand in India, has registered sales of 18,718 units in April 2022. This was a 69.39 percent YoY increase over 11,050 units sold in May 2021 with a 7,668 unit volume growth.

The company however, noted a 1.58 percent MoM de-growth over 19,019 units sold in April 2021. Every model in the company lineup (Sonet, Seltos,Carnival and EV6) has posted a YoY increase in sales. The new Carens is a recent addition, launched in February 2022.

Kia India Sales May 2022

It was Kia Sonet that contributed most to these sales with 7,899 units sold in the past month. This was a 17.47 percent YoY growth over 6,724 units sold in May 2021, a volume growth of 1,175 units with a 42.20 percent share in the company lineup. Kia Sonet also experienced a MoM growth of 46.17 percent over 5,404 units sold in April 2022.

At No. 2 was Kia Seltos, the mid-size SUV, with sales of 5,953 units sold in the past month, up 39.09 percent over 4,280 units sold in May 2021. The Seltos currently holds a 31.80 percent share down from 39.47 percent held in April 2022 when sales stood at 7,506 units leading to a 20.69 percent MoM de-growth.

The recently launched Carens was at No. 3 with 4,612 units sold in May 2022. The Carens holds a 24.64 percent share and suffered a MoM de-growth of 19.85 percent over 5,754 units sold in May 2022. Kia also saw YoY growth for the Carnival with 239 units sold last month, up 63.70 percent over 146 units sold in May 2021. Carnival sales in April 2022 had stood at 355 units leading to a 32.68 percent MoM de-growth.

Kia India Sales Breakup May 2022

Kia India has sold over 4.5 lakh units in India since it made its debut in 2019. Of these, Sonet sub-compact SUV sales accounted for 1.5 lakh units. The company is feeling less pressure where the supplies of semiconductor parts are concerned and sales stood at 97,796 units in the period January to May 2022. This was a 19 percent YTD growth and the company is currently the 5th most sold car brand position in the country.

Kia India is also set to introduce the new EV6 electric crossover in India and prices will be announced on 2nd June 2022. This is the company’s first electric vehicle of which 15 units were also dispatched to dealerships as display units. The EV6 has already been launched in global markets.

New Kia EV6 is opened for bookings at company dealerships at a token amount of Rs 3 lakhs. Kia EV6 will come in via the CBU route and will be limited to just 100 units in the first phase. It is set to sport a 77.4 kWh battery pack and offer an estimated range of 528 kms on a single charge.