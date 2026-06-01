Kia India Sales May 2026 – Highest Ever May Sales, Up 24% YoY

Kia India has reported its highest-ever sales for the month of May since entering the Indian market. The company registered wholesale dispatches of 27,586 units in May 2026, marking a 23.62% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 22,315 units sold in May 2025.

The strong performance comes on the back of sustained demand across Kia’s SUV and MPV portfolio. Compared to April 2026, when the company sold 27,286 units, Kia also posted a modest month-on-month (MoM) growth of 1.10%, adding 300 units to its tally.

Best-Ever May Sales For Kia India

With 27,586 units dispatched in May 2026, Kia has achieved its highest-ever May sales volume in India. The automaker continues to benefit from strong demand for key models such as Seltos and Sonet, while newer products including Carens Clavis, Clavis EV and MY26 Syros are also contributing to growth.

The updated Seltos remains one of the brand’s biggest volume drivers. According to Kia, the SUV has consistently crossed the 10,000-unit monthly sales mark since its latest update was launched earlier this year. Sonet also continues to perform strongly in the compact SUV segment, aided by wider availability of automatic transmission variants across petrol and diesel powertrains.

Kia further noted that the MY26 Syros has received encouraging customer response, supported by a revised variant lineup and enhanced accessibility to automatic gearbox options. Kia is likely to launch the Syros EV in coming weeks. It will take on the likes of Nexon EV and XUV 3XO EV.

YTD Sales Grow 14.55 Percent

The company’s strong monthly performance has translated into healthy year-to-date growth as well. Between January and May 2026, Kia India recorded cumulative sales of 1,39,197 units, compared to 1,21,514 units during the same period last year. This resulted in a volume gain of 17,683 units and a growth rate of 14.55%, highlighting the brand’s continued momentum in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Clavis EV BaaS Initiative Supporting Growth

Kia stated that the Carens Clavis and Clavis EV are witnessing positive customer traction. The company believes these models are helping strengthen its family-oriented mobility portfolio with practical seating configurations and advanced technology features. Another factor supporting Kia’s EV push is its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) initiative, which aims to lower the initial acquisition cost of electric vehicles and make EV ownership more accessible to customers.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said the company’s highest-ever May sales reflect the strong alignment of its product portfolio with evolving customer preferences. He added that continued demand for Seltos and Sonet, along with encouraging response to Carens Clavis, Clavis EV and MY26 Syros, has helped sustain Kia’s growth momentum. Kia currently operates through 891 touchpoints across 402 cities in India, supported by 130 certified pre-owned outlets, strengthening its sales and service network across both urban and emerging markets.