Kia India Sales October 2024 – 22k Dispatches, 28k Deliveries

Kia India celebrated the festivities with strong market demand along with the recently launched Carnival Limousine Plus and EV9 delivered to 54 customers

With the ongoing festive season, increased consumer demand along with exciting offers by automakers through October 2024, the segment as a whole has reported robust sales. Speaking exclusively of Kia India sales, the company recorded a 30% increase in deliveries (dealer to customer). Kia had also expanded their product line with the new Carnival Limousine Plus and Kia EV9, which saw deliveries to 54 customers last month.

Kia Sales October 2024

Kia India sales (company to dealer) stood at 22,753 units in domestic markets while 2,042 units were exported in October 2024. Domestic sales showed a 6.56% YoY decline from 24,351 units sold in October 2023 while MoM sales also dipped 3.27% from 23,523 units sold in Sept 2024. Kia India has delivered 28,545 units in October 2024, marking a 30% YoY growth over 21,941 units delivered in October 2023.

Kia India has five vehicles for the Indian market. These include the Seltos, Sonet, Carens, and the EV6. Its portfolio also includes the recently launched Carnival Limousine Plus and Kia EV9. These models, which cater to the demands of buyers seeking compact SUVs to multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), are designed for different needs, showing off strong technology and safety features.

Kia India – Key Highlights

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing stated, “Kia India is prioritizing accelerated vehicle deliveries to meet growing demand while working closely with our dealer partners to manage inventory with precision. By aligning swift delivery with smart inventory control, we ensured our customers receive the timely delivery of their favourite vehicle, while our dealers benefit from streamlined, stable operations.

This approach reinforced Kia’s commitment to building a robust, resilient network that drives success for our partners and delivers exceptional satisfaction for every Kia customer. With the recent launch of the Carnival Limousine Plus and Kia EV9, we have stepped into Kia 2.0, an initiative focused on redefining modern and future-oriented mobility solutions.”

New Kia Carnival Deliveries Start

Speaking of the new Kia Carnival Limousine Plus and EV9, the two models were launched on October 3, 2024. The EV9 is the company’s flagship electric SUV. Like the EV6, it is also be brought in via the CBU route and will be exclusively offered in a top spec, fully loaded variant only. The EV9 draws its power via a 100kWh battery pack with a range of 561 kms.

Deliveries of the Kia Carnival Limousine Plus have commenced. This large MPV boasts of a bold exterior design and luxury filled interiors with seating in a 2+2+3 arrangement. It boasts of powerful performance via a robust diesel engine. Apart from the Toyota Vellfire, the Carnival Limousine Plus finds little or no competition in India.

Kia India now looks forward to a few new launches in 2025. These new launches will be across different segments. Expected cars from Kia India are facelift to Carens ICE, new Carens EV, Sonet EV, EV6 facelift, and an all new compact SUV in ICE as well as EV format.