Kia India Sales Sept 2024 – Sonet, Seltos, Carens, EV6

Kia India sales in September 2024 saw a YoY and MoM growth while Q3 2024 sales also ended positively with the Sonet being a No. 1 seller

Kia India has reported a successful month of September 2024 in terms of sales. Sales improved by 17.49% YoY and by 4.44% MoM to 23,523 units. It was the Sonet that saw the highest sales figures to command a 42.94% share in the company portfolio.

Kia Sales YoY Vs MoM – September 2024

Kia Sonet was the highest selling model in the company portfolio last month. Sales were up 107.36% YoY to 10,335 units. This was over 4,984 units sold in Sept 2023, a volume growth of 5,351 units to command a 43.94% share. MoM sales also saw a 2.60% improvement from 10,073 units sold in August 2024.

At No 2 on this list, Seltos sales dipped by 34.09% YoY to 6,959 units whereas, there had been 10,558 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales grew by 6.47% over 6,536 units sold in August 2024. It was followed by the Kia Carens with 43.58% YoY and 5.71% MoM growth to 6,217 units in Sept 2024. There had been 4,330 units and 5,881 units sold in Sept 2023 and August 2024 respectively.

The EV6 in the electric vehicle segment, has not seen much success in Indian markets. Sales dipped by 92% YoY and 63.64% MoM to just 12 units sold in the past month. There had been 150 units sold in Sept 2023 and 33 units sold in August 2024, significantly lower as compared to sales of any of the company’s other 3 offerings.

Kia India Q3 2024 Sales

Kia India sales in the Q3 2024 period saw a 12.34% improvement. Total sales stood at 66,553 units during this period, a 7,310 unit growth over 59,243 units sold in the same three month period of 2023. Kia Sonet was the highest selling model in the past quarter with 29,867 units sold. This was a 123.74% growth over 13,349 units sold in the Q3 2023 period, relating to a 16,518 unit volume growth. The Sonet commands a 44.88% share.

In Q3 2023 it was the Seltos which was the highest selling model in the company portfolio with 30,996 units sold. These numbers fell to 18,842 units in Q3 2024 relating to a 39.21% de-growth. The Seltos commands a 28.31% share.

Carens sales were up by 21.01% in the Q3 2024 period to 17,777 units. This was a 3,086 unit volume improvement from 14,691 units sold in the Q3 2023 period. The EV6 suffered a 67.63% sales setback in Q3 2024 over sales in Q3 2023 to just 67 units sold in the past quarter over 207 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

Kia India has had a busy month of September 2024. During the past month, the company opened bookings for the new Kia Carnival and Kia EV9 Electric SUV. The new Kia Carens electric was also spied on test. Upcoming launches also include a new compact SUV, which is rumoured to be called Clavis / Syros.