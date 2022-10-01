Kia India Sep 2022 Sales Highest Till Date – Seltos, Sonet, Carens

Kia India sales for September 2022 reported at almost 26k units; YoY growth stood at 79 percent

And what a month it’s been for Kia India. At the end of September 2022, the auto manufacturer reported wholesales at 25,857 units. That’s almost 26k cars, and in itself is a huge number. Considering Kia India’s new-ish advent into India, this is phenomenal sales.

YoY sales are up from 14,441 units at volume gain of 11,416 units. Growth stood at 79 percent. MoM sales is up from 22,322 units at volume gain of 3,535 units. Sales growth stood at 15.84 percent.

Kia India Sales Sep 2022

The quarter ended in the same light of things being absolutely brilliant. Q3 2022 sales are reported at 70.2k units. Up from 46,207 units sold in Q3 2021, volume gain stood at just below 24k units at 52 percent growth. In Q2 2022, the company sold 61,761 units. QoQ growth stood at 8,440 units at 13.67 percent growth.

In fact sales these last 9 months are already enough to surpass total yearly wholesales in 2021. Where monthly sales are concerned, September 2022helps set a new highest sales target.

Seltos, Sonet – Top performers

The manufacturer’s highest seller last month was Seltos at volumes of 11k units. YoY sales was up from 9,583 units to 1,417 units in volume gain. Sales growth stood at 14.79 percent. Sonet sales are up again at 9,291 units, up from 4,454 units. Carens sales yet again crossed the 5k unit mark at 5,233 units dealership dispatches. Carnival, the manufacturer’s biggest car, sells in smaller volumes. Sales fell to 333 units from 404 units.

MoM sales saw most cars report growth. Seltos sales are up from 8,652 units at 27.14 percent growth. Volume growth stood at 2,348 units. Sonet sales are up from 7,838 units at 18.54 percent growth. Volume gain stood at 1,453 units. Carens sales fell by almost 6 percent at 5,233 units. Volume loss stood at 325 units. Carnival sales improved, up from 274 units. Almost 70 – 75 percent of the company’s sales is contributed by Seltos and Sonet collectively.

Kia India continues its quest as the 5th largest manufacturer

As far as positioning itself in the Indian auto industry. Kia has performed well. From the very beginning the company has targeted sales volumes that placed it higher than half the seasoned industry. And on that front, Kia has persevered.

Sales in the quarter ended September 2022 further strengthens this aggressive target. And given that the festive season will take weeks to conclude, it’s likely that October 2022 sees Kia India report yet another superb sales saga.