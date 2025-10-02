Kia India Sep 2025 Sales at 22,700 Units – Boosted by GST Reforms

The recent GST reforms, which have simplified taxation and made vehicles more affordable, combined with the onset of the festive season, have boosted customer sentiment and demand for Kia’s portfolio. Popular models such as the Sonet, Carens, Carens Clavis, Seltos, Syros, and Carnival continue to attract buyers with their comfort, innovation, and segment-leading features.

Kia India Sales Sep 2025

Kia India reported total domestic sales of 22,700 units in September 2025, registering a 3.5% decline year-on-year (YoY) compared to 23,523 units sold in September 2024. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, however, the company recorded a strong 15.8% growth, up from 19,608 units sold in August 2025.

For the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26), Kia sold 65,460 units, slightly higher than the 65,330 units sold in Q2 FY25, marking a flat growth of 0.2% YoY. The stable quarterly performance indicates resilience despite the short-term fluctuations seen in monthly sales.

Year-to-Date (Jan–Sep 2026) Performance

From January to September 2026, Kia India sold a total of 2,06,582 units, up from 1,92,690 units in the same period last year. This translates to a 7.2% YoY growth, reflecting steady demand for Kia’s portfolio, which includes popular models like the Seltos, Sonet, Carens, and the newly launched Carnival.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior VP, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “September 2025 marks a significant milestone for Kia India, driven by the positive impact of GST reforms and the festive season demand. The streamlined taxation framework has enhanced affordability and encouraged stronger customer engagement across our product portfolio. This robust growth reflects the enduring trust customers place in our brand, the strength of our innovative and feature-rich lineup, and our commitment to delivering superior mobility solutions.”

Kia further strengthened its global footprint by exporting 2,606 units in September 2025, underscoring its commitment to expanding international presence while maintaining focus on the Indian market. With its feature-rich vehicles and emphasis on sustainable mobility, Kia aims to deliver a compelling value proposition that blends technology, comfort, and eco-friendly performance.