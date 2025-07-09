Kia India Sets Stage for Carens Clavis EV with Nationwide Charging Network

Access to 11,000+ Charging Points, 250+ EV-Ready Workshops, and Seamless Digital Experience via MyKia App

In a major stride towards electric mobility, Kia India has announced a comprehensive EV ecosystem tailored for the upcoming Carens Clavis EV. Central to this initiative is the launch of K-Charge—a new feature on the MyKia app that offers users access to more than 11,000 EV charging points across India in collaboration with 18 leading Charge Point Operators.

Set to launch the Carens Clavis EV via webcast on 15 July at 12:00 PM, Kia is laying the groundwork for a seamless electric ownership experience. The K-Charge platform allows EV owners to search for chargers, check real-time availability, plan their routes, and complete payments, all through the MyKia app. This eliminates the need for multiple third-party apps, offering a one-stop solution for EV charging.

EV Support Infrastructure Nationwide

Kia’s commitment extends beyond software. The automaker has established a network of 250+ EV-ready workshops across India, equipped with trained EV technicians and specialised tools. Furthermore, over 100 Kia dealerships are already equipped with DC fast chargers ranging from 60kW to 240kW, enabling fast charging during routine service visits or on-the-go top-ups. To cater to home-charging needs, Kia also provides advanced AC home chargers with 7.4kW and 11kW capacity—faster and more efficient than most offerings in the mass-market EV segment.

Mr. Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “Our focus has always been on delivering innovation that makes a real difference. With our comprehensive EV ecosystem now in place, we are empowering customers to experience electric mobility with ease and confidence. This strong foundation allows us to support the next wave of EV adoption across the country, making electric driving practical, reliable, and accessible for all. We are confident that this will not only enhance the ownership journey but also strengthen our leadership in the fast-changing mobility space.”

Kia aims to expand the K-Charge access to over 20,000 charging points by mid-2026, further cementing its commitment to electric mobility. The initiative integrates vehicles, infrastructure, service, and digital tools into one seamless EV experience.

Global Momentum, Local Execution

Globally, Kia continues to make headlines with award-winning electric models like the EV6, EV9, and the newly launched EV3. In India, the Carens Clavis EV will mark the company’s first domestically produced EV, backed by a robust and future-ready ecosystem. With the EV landscape rapidly evolving, Kia India’s efforts position it as a key enabler of practical, premium, and sustainable mobility for Indian consumers.