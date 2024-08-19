Kia India To Launch 2 New Cars On 3rd Oct 2024 – They Are…

Kia Carnival and EV9 Enter MPV and Electric SUV Segments as CBUs

Kia India is set to bolster its market presence with the launch of two new models ahead of the festive season. Currently, the company offers the Sonet, Seltos, Carens, and EV6 electric SUV. Now, two new entrants—the Kia Carnival and EV9—are poised to make their debut on 3rd October 2024. The Carnival will join the MPV segment, while the EV9 will enter the all-electric SUV segment.

Kia Carnival India Launch Date

Initially, the Kia Carnival will be brought in as a fully imported unit, with the company considering local assembly at a later stage. As a result, prices are expected to start from about Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). In its facelifted, fourth-generation form, the Carnival promises an even more exciting exterior design and premium interior features. It will be available in multiple seating configurations, including 7, 9, and 11-seat options.

The new Carnival will feature Kia’s modern design language, with a sharper front fascia, connected LED tail lamps, and new alloy wheels. The interior will be equipped with a host of comfort and convenience features, including dual 12.3-inch display units, 14.6-inch screens for second-row passengers, digital IRVMs, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated seats, ambient lighting, a digital rear-view mirror, a digital key with fingerprint recognition, and multi-zone climate controls. A Level 2 ADAS suite and eight airbags are also expected to be part of its safety package.

While the international model is powered by a 1.6-liter turbo petrol hybrid unit and a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine, the Kia Carnival in India is likely to continue with the 2.2-liter diesel engine, offering 197 hp and 440 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed transmission.

Kia EV9 SUV India Launch Date

The Kia EV9 will be the brand’s second electric vehicle in India after the EV6. Arriving via the CBU route, this 3-row SUV will become the company’s flagship model, with estimated pricing above Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom). Kia EV9 is built on the born-electric e-GMP flexible skateboard platform, which underpins several models from both Kia and Hyundai. The EV9 will measure 5,010mm in length, 1,980mm in width, and 1,755mm in height, with a 3,100mm wheelbase. It will be offered in Standard and GT Line versions, as seen in international markets, with an estimated range of over 500 km on a single charge.

Globally, the EV9 showcases state-of-the-art features, including twin 12.3-inch displays, a 14-speaker Meridian music system, a fingerprint recognition sensor for driver seat settings, an illuminated steering wheel, 3-zone climate controls, and heated and ventilated seats in the second and third rows. Safety features are expected to include Level 2 ADAS, hill assist control, multiple drive modes, and a 360-degree camera.

Globally, the Kia EV9 is available with three powertrain options: two single-motor RWD variants and one AWD variant with a dual-motor setup. The RWD variant with a 76.1 kWh battery pack and a 215 hp electric motor offers a range of approximately 370 km. The long-range variant features a 99.8 kWh battery with a 201 hp single motor, providing a likely range of 489 km. There is also a dual-motor variant delivering 379 hp, with a range of approximately 450 km.

Given that the Kia EV9 will also be a CBU, pricing is expected to be close to Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom). It will compete with other premium electric vehicles in India, such as the BMW iX, Audi Q8 e-tron, and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.