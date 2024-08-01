Kia July 2024 Sales – Sonet Tops

Kia July 2024 Sales Steady at 2.5 percent YoY Growth

Kia India reports 20,507 unit sales in July 2024, marking 2.5 percent YoY growth compared to July 2023. The Indian automobile market’s trends indicate a growing preference for models like Sonet. Kia’s strategic focus on these models like Carens, and Seltos supports its sales performance. The company’s ability to adapt to market demands and deliver appealing products is key to its success.

New Sonet emerged as the best-selling model, with 9,459 units sold. Carens followed with 5,679 units, and Seltos recorded 5,347 units. YoY Kia Sonet sales improved from 4,245 units at volume gain of 5,214 units at 122.83 percent. Within Kia sales, Sonet accounts for 46.13 percent of total sales. Carens sales fell from 6,002 units at volume loss of 323 at 5.38 percent decline. Seltos sales fell from 9,740 units. Volume loss is reported at 4,393 units at 45.10 percent decline. EV6 sales are reported at 22 units.

Staying Ahead: Positive Market Position

Kia’s YoY growth of 2.5 percent indicates positive market positioning and customer preference. The company’s ability to stay in the green despite industry average growth/degrowth demonstrates its competitive edge. Relying on the popularity and appeal of its best-selling models has helped with volume gain of 505 units, up from 20,002 units. In comparison to June 2024 (MoM) sales, Kia reports 3.72 percent sales decline at volume loss of 793 units. Down from 21,300 units.

MoM Kia Sonet sales fell from 9,816 units at 3.64 percent decline. Volumes fell by 357 units. Carens sales improved, up from 5,154 units. Volume gain is reported at 525 units at 10.19 percent growth. Seltos sales fell from 6,306 units at volume loss of 959 units at 15.21 percent decline.

Kia Exported 2,500 Units in July 2024

Export performance also showed movement, with a total of 2,500 units exported in July 2024. Seltos led the export figures with 932 units, followed by Sonet at 740 units, and Carens at 833 units. This export growth highlights Kia’s strategic expansion into international markets.

Kia India’s growth trajectory in Q3 and H2 of 2024 appears promising. The company aims to maintain this momentum throughout the year. By focusing on stable and consistent performance, Kia India plans to strengthen its market presence. Kia India’s performance metrics for July 2024 align with its quarterly and half-yearly goals. The company’s strategy focuses on sustaining growth and capturing market share. These efforts contribute to a positive start for Q3 and H2, setting a solid foundation for future growth.

Promising Growth: Kia India’s Q3 and H2 2024 Outlook

Kia’s export contributions further solidify its position in the global market. Consistent export figures for Seltos, Sonet, and Carens exemplify the brand’s international appeal. And supports Kia’s position as a prominent player in the global automotive industry.

Hardeep Singh Brar – Senior Vice President and National Head of Sales & Marketing said, “We have registered a healthy Y-o-Y sale in July 2024, a good head-start for the Q3 and H2 of the year. This reflects the trust and love the customers have in Kia. The success of the newly launched Sonet and the overall performance of our diverse product range demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative, and customer-centric solutions. We are determined to maintain this momentum throughout the year, which should give us all confidence in our future success.”