Kia K-Charge introduced Across 1,000 charging stations in India

K-Charge services are offered via the ‘MyKia’ app, are free for 3 months for Kia customers and can also be availed by non-Kia customers

One of the major concerns of an electric vehicle user is its range. Range anxieties or being caught out of battery power has deterred many a buyer, steering them towards the more tried and tested petrol/diesel powered vehicles. Lack of ample electric charging stations, especially in rural and semi urban areas are a major concern that needs to be tackled prior to the wholehearted acceptance of EVs in the country.

Kia India introduces K-Charge Charging Initiative Accessibility for Every EV User

Kia India has announced a special charging initiative with K-Charge being offered for users of the EV6 electric vehicle in India. This new K-Charge initiative is being offered across 1000+ charging stations in the country. This initiative will be offered to all Kia customers free of charge for 3 months while non Kia customers can also avail of the services.

Kia India’s K-Charge can be accessed via the ‘MyKia’ App and is done by NumoCity Technologies – a leading CMS service provider. It will help to alleviate EV users range anxieties. This facility is also an industry first where it is also being offered to non-Kia users and via Relux Charging Stations in a special tie up for free 3 months charging to Kia EV6 owners.

For the K-Charge services, Kia India has partnered with CPOs (Charge Point Operators) – Statiq, Charge Zone, Relux Electric, Lion Charge and E-Fill chargers to expand EV infrastructure. K-Charge offers the following services via the MyKia App. It aids EV users to access a range of EV services, view and locate charging stations through a Made-in-India map service provider – Map My India, check charging slots and locate the closest charging station.

Payments can also be made via the wallet service within the app. K-Charge offers several benefits to customers. Apart from allowing them more confidence in terms of range, the facility also removes the need to rely on external applications thereby enhancing the vehicle ownership experience.

Kia India K-Charge Convenience

The Kia EV6, is currently the only electric vehicle in the company portfolio as on date even as the EV5 electric SUV has also made its debut in August 2023with an expected launch in January 2025. With the ‘EV for All,’ initiative, Kia India is aiming to achieve annual sales target of one million EVs by 2026. It will take this expansion plan further to target 1.6 million units annually by 2030.

The Kia EV6 facelift is also on test, debut of which could take place in early 2024. Though under heavy camouflage, the new EV6 is sure to come in with some feature update which could include dual-tone alloy wheels, new headlight and taillight clusters along with some new exterior colour options. It will, however, continue to draw power via the same 77.4 kWh battery pack mated to electric motors which on the RWD version offers 266 hp power and 350 Nm torque going up to 321 hp and 605 Nm on the AWD version. Claimed range is at 708 kms on full charge.

Words from the manufacturer

As stated by Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head of Sales and Marketing – “K-Charge is not just a convenience initiative for our customers but a step towards making sustainable mobility convenient and accessible for everyone. We strongly believe that the technology transition towards a complete EV future ought to be smooth, and the K-Charge, integrated into the ‘MyKia’ app, is a well-thought-out step in that direction.

With this aim, we will continue our efforts towards expanding the charging network through the onboarding of new CPOs in the future. We are confident that seamless, user-friendly solutions like these will play a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India.”