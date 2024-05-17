Kia Lease Launched In India – Sonet At 22k, Seltos and Carnes At 29k

Kia India has launched a new initiative to enhance the car ownership experience with the launch of ‘Kia Lease’

The carmaker has partnered with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited to introduce a leasing program that eliminates the traditional burdens of maintenance, insurance, and resale.

Kia Lease Launched in India

The ‘Kia Lease’ program is designed to cater to a diverse range of customer preferences, offering flexible leasing terms from 24 to 60 months with various mileage options. Initially available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune, this strategic move aims to make Kia vehicles more accessible and convenient for customers.

Under the new leasing program, customers can enjoy the benefits of driving a Kia vehicle without the need for an initial down payment. The lease includes all maintenance costs, insurance renewals, and addresses resale concerns. At the end of the lease period, customers have the flexibility to return the vehicle and upgrade to a new model based on their needs and preferences.

The all-inclusive minimum monthly lease prices for Kia vehicles are:

Sonet: INR 21,900

Seltos: INR 28,900

Carens: INR 28,800

Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “The Leasing model is a global mega trend, gaining momentum in India too. This model resonates particularly well with new age consumers seeking flexible mobility solutions at appealing price points. With an industry forecast projecting 100% growth over the next 4-5 years, we anticipate our leasing service will outpace the industry growth average on account of better product range and service offerings.”

As per Vivek Wadhera MD and CEO at ORIX India, “Leasing is the next big trend in India where people are more concerned about mobility without any hassles attached to it. Leasing provides all that convenience under a single contract which offers attractive rentals linked usage, fully serviced vehicle, insurance for full period and option to change the car on closure of lease. We expect this space to grow over the coming years.”

Kia’s foray into the leasing market is expected to enhance its brand image and generate additional sales opportunities. The company has committed to providing dedicated leasing staff and customer care to ensure a seamless experience for customers opting for the ‘Kia Lease’ program.