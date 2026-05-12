Kia Overtakes Hyundai For The First Time In Home Market – Seltos Records 2 Million Global Sales

While Kia has been manufacturing cars since 1974, a controlling stake in the brand was acquired by Hyundai in 1998

For 28 years, Kia has trailed Hyundai in terms of overall sales across both domestic and international markets. It is not surprising since Hyundai had a headstart, having started building cars in 1967. In comparison, Kia began car production in 1974 and emerged as an independent carmaker in 1992. In 1998, Hyundai acquired a controlling stake in Kia. Now, for the first time since that acquisition, Kia has overtaken Hyundai in domestic sales in April 2026. Let’s check out the details.

Supply side issues for Hyundai

There are multiple factors that have enabled Kia to race ahead of Hyundai in April sales in Korea. From Hyundai’s perspective, its production has been impacted due to a fire at Daejeon Anjeon Industrial. This is a key supplier to Hyundai Motor, and the fire resulted in reduced production in April. Production was also impacted due to the shortage of internal combustion engine valves sourced from Anjeon Industrial.

Hyundai has reported that due to these supply side issues, production of its popular models such as the G80 and Palisade was impacted. A pent-up demand for new vehicles was also noted, which impacted overall sales in April 2026. Hyundai sold 54,051 units in April in Korea, as compared to 55,108 units (includes sales of special vehicles) sold by Kia.

This puts Kia ahead of Hyundai in April by 1,057 units. In the month, Hyundai reported a 19.9% YoY drop in sales. In comparison, Kia registered a YoY gain of 7.9% in April. However, Hyundai continues to be ahead in global sales. Hyundai sold 271,538 units globally in April, as compared to 222,080 units sales registered by Kia.

Increased demand for Kia EVs

While Hyundai had to face challenges in April, Kia witnessed a surge in demand for its EVs. This could be linked to multiple factors such as Kia’s focus on electrification and the rising cost of oil across the globe including Korea. Some of the bestselling Kia EVs included EV3 and EV5. Kia also witnessed strong demand for its Purpose-Built Vehicle (PBV) named PV5, which is the brand’s flagship electric commercial vehicle. It appears that Kia was at the right place at the right time to benefit from the fast-changing global energy game.

In the US, combined sales of Hyundai and Kia were at 159,216 units in April. This is a 2.1% YoY drop, likely due to an abnormal base effect. It could be linked to the increased sales last year to avoid the import tariffs in the USA. While sales numbers are lower for Hyundai+Kia in the USA in April, both carmakers witnessed increased demand for their hybrid and electric vehicles.

Green vehicle sales of Hyundai+Kia in the USA hit an all-time high of 41,239 units in April. Hyundai sold 21,713 units, which is an increase of 47.7%. In comparison, Kia recorded sales of 19,526 units, an increase of 70%.

Seltos 2 Million Global Sales Milestone

Kia Seltos has emerged as one of the brand’s biggest global success stories, crossing cumulative sales of 20 lakh units by May 2026. A major contributor to this milestone has been overseas demand, with around 16.6 lakh units sold outside Korea, largely supported by production from India and China.

India continues to play a crucial role in Seltos’ global journey, with domestic sales crossing 5.63 lakh units by August 2025, while over 1.54 lakh units have been exported from Kia’s Anantapur facility. Soon after its launch, Seltos had witnessed rapid acceptance globally, recording annual sales of around 3.1 lakh units in 2020 itself, establishing it as one of Kia’s fastest-growing SUV nameplates worldwide.