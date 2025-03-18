Kia Price Hike April 2025 Up To 3% – Sonet, Seltos, Syros, Carens, Carnival

Kia India has announced a price increase of up to 3% across its entire product lineup, effective April 1, 2025. The decision comes in response to rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain costs, impacting the overall cost of vehicle production.

Official Statement from Kia India

Commenting on the price adjustment, Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Kia India, stated, “As a brand committed to providing exceptional value and quality to our customers, we have always strived to offer the best vehicles at competitive prices. However, due to the rising costs of commodities and input materials, we will be increasing upto 3% price hike across all Kia models, effective from 1st April 2025. While we understand that price adjustments can be challenging, this decision has been made to ensure we can continue delivering the high-quality, technologically advanced vehicles that our customers expect from Kia. To minimize the impact on our customers, Kia is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, ensuring that the price adjustment remains as manageable as possible for our valued customers.”

Kia’s Market Presence and Sales Milestones

Since its entry into the Indian market, Kia has recorded 1.45 million unit sales, including domestic and export markets. Its best-selling SUV, the Kia Seltos, has crossed 690,000 units, followed by the Sonet with over 500,000 units. The Carens has surpassed 232,000 unit sales, while the Carnival has recorded over 15,000 units.

Kia India reported total domestic sales of 25,026 units in February 2025, marking a 23.89% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 20,200 units in February 2024. The newly launched Syros SUV contributed significantly, with 5,425 units sold, while the Carens MPV saw a 10.06% increase, reaching 5,318 units compared to 4,832 units last year.

The Seltos recorded 6,446 units, reflecting a modest 2.89% growth over last year. However, Sonet saw a decline of 16.52%, selling 7,598 units against 9,102 units in February 2024. Carnival recorded 239 units, while the EV6 had no sales as Kia is getting ready to start delivery of facelifted EV6 soon. The overall growth was primarily driven by the Syros and Carens, strengthening Kia’s position in the Indian market.

With the new price hike, customers planning to purchase a Kia vehicle may face increased costs from April 1. However, those looking to buy before the price revision can benefit from the current pricing. Kia India remains committed to offering technologically advanced, high-quality vehicles while ensuring competitive pricing despite external cost pressures.