Kia Price Hike Jan 2023 Up To Rs 1 L – Seltos, Sonet, Carens, EV6

Jan 2023 price hike by Kia India ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh depending on model and variant

Kia India has announced a price hike wef January 2023. This price hike is on the Seltos, Sonet, Carens and EV6 while the Carnival continues to be on sale at the same pricing. New Kia price hike Jan 2023, which ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh, is being introduced so as to offset rising commodity and transportation costs.

Kia has reported a 40.19 percent increase in sales YoY in CY 2022 to 2,54,556 units from 1,81,583 units sold in CY 2021. Its best-selling model was the Seltos with 1,01,569 units sold followed by the Sonet of which the company sold 86,251 units. Like other automakers in India, Kia continues to contend with supply chain disruptions that have led to longer waiting periods for some of its models.

Kia Sonet Price Hike Jan 2023

Kia Sonet prices have been increased by Rs 20,000-40,000 depending on variant. The petrol variants with 1.2 liter engines see a Rs 20,000 price increase with the HTE base variant now priced at Rs 7.69 lakh from an earlier Rs 7.49 lakh while HTK and HTK+ are higher by Rs 20,000 to Rs 8.45 and Rs 9.39 respectively.

Sonet 1.0 liter turbo petrol iMT variants and DCT variants get a standard Rs 25,000 price hike and the HTK+ to GTX+ variants range from Rs 10.24 lakh to Rs 12.94 lakh following this price hike while to top spec X-Line DCT is now priced at Rs 13.64 lakh. Kia Sonet diesel variants are higher by Rs 40,000 and new prices range from Rs 9.45 lakh to Rs 14.39 lakh.

Kia Seltos, Carens Price Hike Jan 2023

Kia Seltos prices have increased by Rs 20,000-50,000 and now ranges from Rs 10.69 lakh for the base HTE petrol variant to Rs 19.15 lakh for the top spec X-Line AT diesel trim. All diesel variants are higher by Rs 50,000 as standard.

Kia Carens MPV is now expensive by Rs 20,000 -45,000. Petrol variants see a Rs 20,000-25,000 price hike while diesel variants are at a standard price hike of Rs 45,000. The base 1.5 liter MT Premium petrol trim is now at Rs 10.20 lakh while the top spec Luxury Plus 7-seater is at Rs 18.45 lakhs following the price hike.

Kia EV6 Price Hike Jan 2023

The highest price hike is seen for the EV6 with the GT Line RWD higher by Rs 1 lakh to Rs 60.95 lakh from an earlier price of Rs 59.95 lakh. GT Line AWD is now priced at Rs 65.95 lakh while its old price stood at Rs 64.95 lakh. All prices are in ex-sh.

Kia is set to showcase many new cars at the 2023 Auto Expo. It is likely to include EV9, 3 row electric SUV, new gen Carnival MPV, Sorento 7 seater SUV, an all new concept for India, etc. Facelift Seltos and Sonet are also expected to debut.