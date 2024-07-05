Kia Price Hike July 2024 – Sonet, Seltos, Carens Affected Vehicles

Very recently, Kia Motors also updated the variant lineup of its popular models like Sonet and Seltos SUVs with a new GTX trim

Expanding their product lineup, Kia India is currently on the verge of launching their Carnival premium MPV in India sometime in the coming months. In the meantime, Kia is implementing a variant rejigging exercise and price revision exercise with their popular models like Sonet, Seltos and Carens in July 2024.

Kia Sonet Price Hike

The company’s most affordable offering, Sonet has had a price hike recently, just a couple of months ago in April 2024. Where Kia Motors increased the price of Sonet by up to Rs 21,000, depending on the variant. This time around, the maximum price hike imposed on Sonet is Rs 17,000 and it depends on the variant.

Interestingly, Kia has not fettled with the pricing of base variants of all powertrain options. This way, the entry-level price point stays the same on paper, for each powertrain. However, the popular mid variants seem to be getting bigger hits. Within the petrol variants, HTK+ Turbo iMT and GTX+ Turbo DCT gets a price hike of Rs 16,000, while it is Rs 17,000 with X Line Turbo DCT.

Where Sonet Diesel is concerned, base HTE MT, HTE (O) MT and HTK MT prices remain unchanged, along with HTX+ MT. Variants like HTK+ MT and HTX AT get the highest price hike of Rs 17,000. Sonet variant lineup was recently updated with a new GTX trim and X Line trim’s colour palette was expanded too.

Kia Seltos Price Hike

Alongside Sonet, Kia Motors had revised Seltos’ prices in April 2024 as well. In that exercise, Kia Seltos saw an upward price revision of up to Rs 56,000, depending on the variant. Within a couple of months, Seltos prices saw another hike and this time around the maximum upward revision is up to Rs 19,000.

Seltos’ absolute base model, HTE petrol MT, gets no price revision. The highest price hike with Seltos petrol variants is HTK+ Turbo iMT at Rs 17,000, followed by HTK+ MT and HTX iVT at Rs 15,000 each. All HTK+, HTX+, GTX+ and X Line variants are not subjected to any price hike in July 2024.

Where diesel variants are concerned, HTK+, HTX+, GTX+ and X Line variants don’t get any price hike. The variant with highest price hike this time around is HTX iMT at Rs 19,000.

Kia Carens Price Hike

For Carens, Kia Motors has not imposed any price hike on base variants of all powertrains options. Variants like Prestige Turbo iMT, Luxury Turbo iMT, Luxury+ Turbo iMT, Prestige+ Turbo DCT and Luxury+ 6S Turbo DCT get no price hike in July 2024. Within Carens’ petrol variants, Luxury+ Turbo DCT and X Line Turbo DCT (7S and 6S) get the highest price hike of Rs 22,000.

Diesel variants of Carens like Luxury+ 6S (MT, iMT and AT), Premium iMT, Prestige iMT, Prestige+ iMT, Luxury iMT, Luxury+ iMT and Luxury (O) AT are exempt from the price hike. Highest hike is with Prestige+ (O) AT at Rs 24,000. Carens facelift is under testing, expected to launch in 2025.