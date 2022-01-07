Kia Prices Jan 2022 Seltos, Sonet, Carnival – Hike By Up To Rs 54k

While Seltos is offered at a price range of Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh, Sonet is available between Rs 6.95 lakh and Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-sh)

Kia is the latest carmaker to join the bandwagon of auto OEMs increasing prices of their models at the start of a new year. The Korean brand has hiked prices of both its SUVs- Seltos and Sonet as well as of their Carnival luxury MPV.

Seltos and Sonet are based on the same platform which also underpins their cousins from Hyundai- Creta and Venue. While Seltos matches up with Creta in terms of specs and features, Sonet proves a close rival to Venue. Sonet caters to the sub-4 metre SUV space whereas Seltos fights it out in the C-segment compact SUV space.

Kia Price Hike Jan 2022

Kia India’s two best selling models – Seltos and Sonet have received a price hike for Jan 2022. The former has witnessed a hike of up to Rs 11,000 whereas the latter has received a price hike of up to Rs 24,000. Kia Carnival prices Jan 2022 have been increased by flat 50k for all variants, except for base Premium variant, which gets Rs 54k price hike.

For Seltos, the highest price hike of Rs 11,000 was witnessed by the HTK and GTX+ automatic variants. The lowest price increment was recorded by X-Line DCT variants which is dearer by Rs 6,000. Other variants in the lineup have received a price hike of Rs 9,000-10,000.

The mid-size SUV is now available at a price between Rs 9.95 lakh and Rs 18.19 lakh. On the other hand, its smaller sibling Sonet can be bought at prices starting at Rs 6.95 lakh and going up to Rs 13.69 lakh for the top-spec variant. All prices are ex-showroom. The GTX+ variants of the subcompact SUV powered by a diesel engine have witnessed the highest increment of Rs 24,000.

Revised Colour Options

Rest of the lineup has witnessed a hike in prices in the range of Rs 4000-10,000. Apart from an increase in price, Kia has also made other updates to the lineups of both Seltos and Sonet. The Korean carmaker has revised the colour palette in both SUVs by removing some paint schemes. This has been done in accordance with customer demand.

Starting with Seltos, Kia has excluded the single-tone Intelligency Blue from the SUV’s lineup. The compact C-segment SUV is now offered in a total of eight colour options- six monotone and five dual-tone. The mono-tone shades include Red, white, silver, grey, black, and orange.

On the other hand, dual-tone paint schemes on offer include White with black roof, white with orange roof, orange with white roof, red with black roof, and silver with orange roof. Kia has axed two paint options from Sonet- a single-tone Beige Gold and a dual-tone Beige Gold with Aurora Black Pearl. The subcompact crossover is now available in six monotone shades and two dual-tone options.

Buyers can choose from monotone colour schemes of Sonet like Red, silver, grey, black, blue, and white. For dual-tone paint, customers have limited options in the form of Red with black roof and white with black roof. Apart from these, there are no other changes made in either Seltos or Sonet.