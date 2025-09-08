Kia Prices Reduced by up to Rs 4.48 Lakh – Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens, Clavis, Carnival

Kia India has announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the recent GST reduction to customers across its entire vehicle portfolio. Effective September 22, 2025, when the revised GST rates come into force, Kia’s popular SUVs including the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens will see significant price reductions, enhancing affordability and accessibility for buyers ahead of the festive season.

The GST Council’s decision to reduce rates from 50% (28% GST + 22% cess) to a flat 40% on SUVs is expected to bring down prices across the segment. Kia has confirmed that the benefit will be transferred directly to customers, with reductions varying across models and variants.

Customer-Centric Move Ahead of Festive Season

Kia India stated that the initiative aligns with its “customer-first” philosophy, ensuring buyers immediately experience the advantages of the tax rationalisation. The brand believes that this move will not only ease the financial burden on customers but also fuel demand during the festive season, traditionally a strong sales period for the auto industry.

Mr. Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, said, “We welcome the Government of India’s visionary citizen-centric reforms to reduce the GST on passenger vehicles. This transformative measure represents a progressive and timely decision towards making vehicle purchase more affordable for consumers and bringing a boost to the automotive sector’s growth. In line with this vision, we are proud to pass on the full benefit of the GST rate reductions to our customers, ensuring more affordability and greater accessibility. This significant reform simplifies the taxation framework and reinforces the government’s commitment to sustainable economic growth and innovative mobility solutions. We are confident this move will energize consumer sentiment and drive demand during the upcoming festive season.”

Model-Wise GST Benefit for Kia Cars (Effective September 22, 2025)

Kia Sonet: Price reduction of up to Rs 1,64,471

Kia Syros: Price reduction of up to Rs 1,86,003

Kia Seltos: Price reduction of up to Rs 75,372

Kia Carens: Price reduction of up to Rs 48,513

Kia Carens Clavis: Price reduction of up to Rs 78,674

Kia Carnival: Price reduction of up to Rs 4,48,542

Festive Offers and Financing Support

In addition to the GST-linked reductions, Kia is expected to roll out festive finance schemes, including low-interest EMIs, extended warranty packages, and attractive exchange bonuses. These initiatives aim to make ownership more convenient and appealing during the high-demand period.

The GST reform is anticipated to revive momentum in the passenger vehicle segment, especially for SUVs that dominate the Indian market. Kia’s timely announcement is likely to further boost customer confidence, positioning the company for stronger festive season sales. With these changes, Kia continues to build on its reputation as one of India’s fastest-growing automakers, combining bold design, advanced features, and now—greater affordability.