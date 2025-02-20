Kia PV5 Electric Van Debuts – Cargo and Passenger Variants

Taking its EV game to the next level, Kia has just unveiled its first-ever electric van. Called PV5, it is Kia’s first PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle), which is destined to break cover at Kia EV Day on February 27th in Tarragona, Spain. Ahead of Kia EV Day, the company has shared first official pictures of PV5. Let’s take a closer look.

?Kia PV5 Electric Van Debuted

As seen in the official pictures, only exteriors have been revealed, while interiors are likely to be shown at Kia EV Day on 27th February in Tarragona, Spain. PV5 is offered in both Passenger and Cargo versions, as seen in these pictures. Kia PV5 was first previewed at CES 2024 and is Kia’s first offering under their PBV business strategy.

With PV5 Passenger and Cargo, Kia aims to redefine the concepts of space and mobility by leveraging Kia’s renowned EV technology and fulfilling diverse needs of buyers. PV5 also aims to provide flexibility and customization via modularity. PV5 will be offered in several configurations along with specialised conversion options.

Where design is concerned, PV5 has a unique design which stands out against other light commercial vehicles as it features a fresh aesthetic. Kia PV5 Passenger has a lot of glass area, improving visibility and letting in a lot of natural light. This is accentuated by a low belt line. Surrounding this glass area is Gloss Black graphics that lend a contrasty look.

Passenger & Cargo Variants

Lower part of PV5’s body looks very rugged as it has chunky claddings and geometrical shape for wheel arches. PV5 has striking lighting with swanky LED signatures at the front and rear. PV5 Passenger has a single lift-up type tailgate and sliding rear doors. The main rival for Kia PV5 is VW ID. Buzz along with a few more.

In contrast, PV5 Cargo is slightly boxier in silhouette, sans the massive glass area and has twin door tailgate. Making loading and unloading in tight spaces easy on PV5 Cargo. Interiors of both the PV5 Passenger and PV5 Cargo are not revealed yet. Which is likely to happen at Kia EV Day on 27th February in Tarragona, Spain.

Statement by Kia Corporation

“While the PV5 is offered in three different body styles to provide innovative solutions for a diverse range of customer needs, they all embody the same consistent design values inspired by Kia’s design philosophy, ‘Opposites United,’” said Karim Habib, Head of Kia Global Design. “Each model confidently expresses a solid, bold, futuristic character and a highly capable attitude.”

