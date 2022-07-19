Kia Records 5 Lakh Sales Milestone – Thanks To Seltos, Sonet, Carens

Kia India attains 5 lakh units domestic sales milestone at record speed; Seltos triumphs as bestseller

Kia India continues its rewarding journey, going from strength to strength. The auto manufacturer now reports its 5 lakh units sales milestone. A great feat considering its been achieved in less than 3 years. And considering its entry into the Indian market when disposable incomes are far improved, it’s likely to be the only manufacturer here to report such progress.

Kia Carens contributed in upkeeping pace. The last one lakh units sales milestone was achieved in less than 4.5 months, and Carens’ sales played an important role. Sales spurt benefitted from the 30,953 units sold since Carens launch. This upward sales graph means Kia India now contributes 6 percent to Kia’s global sales .

Sonet and Carens sales market share

No doubt, the manufacturer’s bestseller is Seltos. Accounting for 59 percent of the company’s total cumulative dispatches. Sonet accounts for upward of 32 percent of company sales, and Carens already accounts for 6.5 percent of domestic sales. This in 5 months since launch. With exports included, total dispatches to date are reported at 6,34,224 units.

With 5,00,000 domestic sales under its belt in under 3 years of operations here, Kia India is certainly charting its own success story. And has in a few short years, absorbed an ever-growing customer base. Its most recent launch, Carens, already accounts for over 18 percent of segment sales. Its stupendous growth saw it reign as the second most selling vehicle in its segment. About 400 units of Carnival are sold each month.

Kia connected car sales growth

Connected car sales are pegged at 2.5 lakh units. This ensured that the car manufacturer led where adoption of new technologies is considered. In six and half months of 2022, Kia India has sold about 70 percent of CY2021 sales.

By CY2022 end, Kia India touchpoints will be increased from 339 to 400 across 225. Thus far, CY 2022 is Kia India’s most successful year. This is attributed in part to low base sales in the last two years owing to Covid-19 pandemic related business limitations.

Fastest passenger vehicle charger of 150kWh

Myung-Sik Sohn – Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “India remains a priority market for India, and hence our 3 out of 5 product offerings in the country are not only manufactured locally but exported to different global markets as well. Recently, we have brought to life our vision of becoming a ‘Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider’ brand in India with the launch of EV6 and installing the fastest passenger vehicle charger of 150kWh.

Due to our focussed approach, we now contribute more than 6% to Kia’s global sales. India is a country with immense potential, and we aim to continue contributing to the growth of manufacturing in India by continuously bringing in our world-class products and technologies.”