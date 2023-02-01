Kia Records Highest Sales Ever In Jan 2023 – Seltos, Sonet, Carens

Kia India clocked sales of 28,634 units in Jan 2023 – Recording their highest ever monthly wholesales

Kia India has registered their highest ever monthly sales in January 2023. Sales stood at 28,634 units in January 2023, up 48.22 percent from 19,319 units sold in Jan 2022.

It was also a MoM growth of 88.58 percent when compared to 15,184 units sold in Dec 2022. Sales were boosted by models such as Seltos, Sonet and Carens while Carnival added a few numbers as well.

Kia India Sales Jan 2023

Kia India sales in Jan 2023 saw the Seltos as its most sold vehicle. Sales of the Seltos stood at 10,470 units in Jan 2023, down 8.82 percent YoY from 11,483 units sold in Jan 2022.

This was a volume de-growth of 1,013 units while the Seltos commands a 36.56 percent share in the company lineup. MoM sales ended more positively with a 74.65 percent growth over 5,995 units sold in Dec 2022 when share percentage had been higher at 39.48 percent.

Kia India sales Jan 2023 pic.twitter.com/duPlFHvveP — RushLane (@rushlane) February 1, 2023

At No. 2 was the Kia Sonet. Sales increased YoY by 34.14 percent to 9,261 units in Jan 2023 from 6,904 units sold in Jan 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 60.45 percent from 5,771 units sold in Dec 2022.

Highest Monthly Sales of Kia Carens

Kia Carens is an important model in the company lineup. The company reported the highest monthly sales for the Carens at 7,900 units in Jan 2023, up 1273.91 percent over 575 units sold in Jan 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 147.26 percent over 3,195 units sold in Dec 2022.

Carnival sales also increased YoY by 180.95 percent and MoM by 1039.77 percent to 1,003 units in Jan 2023. There had been 357 units and 88 units of this 7 seater MUV sold in Jan 2022 and Dec 2022 respectively. New gen Carnival made its presence felt at the 2023 Auto Expo. It is expected to be launched later this year.

Kia India had hiked prices across range from January 2023. This price hike ranges from Rs 20,000-Rs 1 lakh depending on model and variant. The price increase has been resorted to so as to offset rising input and transportation costs.