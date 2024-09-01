Kia Sales Aug 2024 At 22.5k – Sonet, Seltos, Carens, EV6

The 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift has met with resounding success, boosting company sales by 17.19% YoY and 9.83% MoM

Kia India has recorded a 17.19% YoY and 9.83% MoM growth in sales in August 2024. The company portfolio, which currently includes the Sonet, Seltos, Carens and EV6 has seen the Sonet in highest demand. The company now gears up for launch of the new Carnival and EV9 in October.

Kia YoY Sales August 2024 – Led by Sonet

Kia India sales improved to 22,523 units in August 2024, a 3,304 unit volume growth from 19,219 units sold in August 2023. Kia Sonet commanded a 44.72% share on this list with 10,073 units sold last month, up 144.49% over 4,120 units sold in August 2023. This related to a noteworthy 5,953 units volume increase.

This was the only model in the company lineup to show positive YoY sales as thereafter, Kia reported a YoY de-growth across the Seltos, Carens and EV6. Kia Seltos sales fell by 38.90% to 6,536 units, down from 10,698 units sold in August 2023. Carens and EV6 also suffered double digit de-growth by 34.92% and 21.43% with 5,881 units and 33 units sold respectively.

Kia MoM Sales Growth August 2024

Kia sales also improved by 9.83% on a month-on-month (MoM) basis from 20,507 units sold in July 2024. However, MoM sales showed each of the company models reporting positive sales. The list was once again topped by the Sonet with a 6.49% MoM improvement in sales over 9,459 units sold in July 2024. Seltos sales were up 22.24% from 5,347 units sold in July 2024 while Carens sales jumped 3.56% MoM. It was the Kia EV6 that reported a significant 50% MoM growth in sales from 22 units sold in July 2024 to 33 units in the past month.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and National Head of Sales & Marketing, said, “Our continuously strong sales performance reflects the trust and confidence our customers place in the Kia brand. This success is a testament to the company’s strategic optimization of the products, making our vehicles most compelling and value-for-money. Kia India is committed to offering vehicles that resonate well with our customers’ evolving needs, preferences and aspirations and to ensure that we are also, continuously expanding our footholds in the country”.

Kia – New Initiatives and Upcoming Launches

In August 2024, Kia introduced new subscription plans across its lineup. The company also introduced the Seltos X Line Black and achieved a major milestone of 1 million (10 lakh) domestic sales. This was a feat achieved in 59 months since the automaker has stepped foot into the Indian automobile sector in 2019.

Kia Carnival is slated for launch on 3rd October 2024. It has been spotted on test drawing attention to some of its features. This will be the new gen Carnival launching in India where it is expected to be priced from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia EV6 will soon be joined by the EV9 in the company’s EV lineup; with a launch date set for 3rd October 2024. It will come in as a CBU. In the electric SUVs segment, the EV9 will compete with the BMW iX, Audi Q8 e-tron, and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.