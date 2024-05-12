Kia Sales Breakup April 2024 – Sonet, Seltos, Carens, EV6

Kia India has reported a sales decline of 14% YoY and 7% MoM – Total domestic sales were near 20k mark

Kia India emerged as the 5th best-selling automaker in April 2024 after Maruti, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra. Sales however fell both on a YoY and MoM basis with each of its models showing YoY de-growth while the Carens and EV6 saw significant growth on a MoM basis.

Kia YoY Sales Breakup – April 2024

Currently commanding a 5.9% market share, the company reported total sales at 19,968 units last month, a 14% YoY decline over 23,216 units sold in April 2023. MoM sales fell by 7% as compared to 21,400 units sold in March 2024.

Kia sales were topped by Sonet with 7,901 units sold last month, a 19% YoY decline over 9,744 units sold in April 2023. Kia Sonet faces a new competitor in its sub 4 meter SUV segment with the new Mahindra XUV3XO being launched while it is also a formidable rival to the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

It was the Kia Seltos that followed with 6,734 unit sales last month, a 7% YoY decline over 7,213 units sold in April 2023. Seltos rivals the likes of Creta, Grand Vitara, Kushaq, Taigun, etc.

Sales of Kia Carens fell by 13% YoY to 5,328 units in April 2024 from 6,107 units sold in the same month last year. It was the EV6 that experienced the highest YoY decline in sales by as much as 97% to just 5 units last month from 152 units sold in April 2023.

Kia MoM Sales Breakup – April 2024 Vs March 2024

Kia India performance was more positive on a MoM basis and despite a 7% decline from 21,400 units sold in March 2024, saw two of its models show off increased sales. Sonet sales dipped 10% from 8,750 units sold in March 2024 while Seltos sales were down by 15% over 7,912 units sold in the previous month.

Kia Carens has seen a more affirmative effect on buyers in the country as sales improved 12% from 4,737 units sold in March 2024 to 5,328 units in the past month. There was an impressive 400% MoM growth in sales of the Kia EV6 from just 1 unit sold in March 2024 to 5 units in April 2024.

Upcoming Launch Plans

The company has plans to launch a new small SUV in petrol as well as EV guise. Kia has registered two new names – Clavis and Syros. These could be the name of this upcoming Kia SUV – one for its petrol version and the other for its EV version. There is also talk of the new gen Kia Carnival being launched in India sometime later this year.