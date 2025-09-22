Kia Sales Breakup Aug 2025 – Sonet, Carens, Seltos, Syros, Carnival

Kia India has reduced prices across range and also introduced special festive offers that will significantly improve sales in the coming month

Kia India, at No. 6 on the OEM wise sales chart for August 2025, has registered sales of 19,608 units. Featuring in order after Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Toyota: Kia was the last automaker to account for sale above the 10,000 unit mark in the list. The company commanded a 6% market share, down from 6.4% held both in July and August 2025.

Kia Sales Breakup August 2025

With YoY and MoM sales declining to 19,608 units, the company has suffered a 13% de-growth from 22,523 unit sales of August 2024. MoM sales too fell by 11% when compared to 22,135 units sold in July 2025. A breakup of Kia sales shows the Sonet as the best-selling model with 7,741 units sold in August 2025. This was a 23% YoY decline from 10,073 units sold in August 2024 while MoM sales improved marginally by 1% when compared to 7,627 unit sales of July 2025.

Kia Carens at No. 2 has seen sales improve by 16% on a YoY basis to 6,822 units in August 2025. This was well over 5,881 unit sales of August 2024. MoM sales however, suffered a 10% setback from 7,602 units sold in July 2025. Kia India officially launched its first made-in-India electric vehicle, Carens Clavis EV in July 2025 adding to Carens sales.

It was followed by the Seltos at No. 3 with 4,687 unit sales last month that has received significantly lower attention from buyers in the country. Kia Seltos suffered double digit 28% YoY and 22% MoM decline. This was against 6,536 units and 6,010 units sold in August 2024 and July 2025 respectively. Kia is getting ready to launch the new Seltos in the coming months.

Kia Syros, Carnival Sales August 2025

Kia also has the Syros, a relatively new entrant on its portfolio. Launched in India in early 2025, sales, though well begun, have steadily declined. Last month it has reported sales of just 304 units, its lowest till date, a 63% MoM decline from 834 unit sales of July. Carnival sales also fell to 50 units, down by 19% MoM from 62 units sold in July.