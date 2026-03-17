Kia Sales Breakup Feb 2026 – Seltos, Sonet And Carens Lead Growth

Kia India reported total sales of 27,610 units in February 2026, registering a 10.33% year-on-year growth compared to 25,026 units sold in February 2025. On a month-on-month basis, sales remained largely flat, marginally increasing from 27,603 units recorded in January 2026. The growth was primarily driven by strong demand for Seltos, Sonet and Carens Clavis / EV.

Kia Sales Breakup February 2026

Kia Seltos emerged as the top-selling model for the brand last month, with 10,308 units sold. This is the second consecutive month new Seltos has registered over 10k sales. This marks a strong 59.91% YoY growth over 6,446 units sold in February 2025. However, on a MoM basis, sales declined slightly by 3.11% compared to 10,639 units in January 2026. The recently updated Seltos continues to attract buyers with its refreshed features and strong positioning in the mid-size SUV segment.

Kia Sonet followed with 9,750 units, posting a healthy 28.32% YoY growth over 7,598 units sold in February last year. On a monthly basis, Sonet sales declined by 11.35% from 10,998 units in January 2026. Despite the MoM dip, Sonet continues to see strong traction in the sub-4 meter SUV segment.

Kia Carens Clavis / EV recorded sales of 6,815 units, registering a 28.15% YoY growth compared to 5,318 units in February 2025. Unlike other models, it also posted a strong 20.98% MoM growth over 5,633 units sold in January 2026, indicating rising demand for both ICE and EV versions of the MPV. Kia is getting ready to launch the new Clavis EV GT Line variants, details have leaked.

Kia Syros reported sales of 662 units in February 2026. While this marks a sharp 87.80% YoY decline from 5,425 units sold in February 2025, the model witnessed a significant 140.73% MoM growth compared to just 275 units in January 2026. Kia is also preparing to introduce the Syros EV, which has already been spotted testing and is expected to launch later this year.

Kia Carnival registered sales of 75 units last month, down 68.62% YoY from 239 units in February 2025. On a MoM basis, however, sales improved by 29.31% compared to 58 units in January 2026. Positioned as a premium MPV, Carnival caters to a niche audience, which reflects in its relatively lower volumes.

Overall, Kia India maintained stable month-on-month performance while achieving double-digit YoY growth. The brand’s core models — Seltos, Sonet and Carens — continue to drive volumes, while newer and niche offerings like Syros and Carnival show mixed trends.