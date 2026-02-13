Kia Sales Breakup Jan 2026 – Sonet, Seltos, Carens Clavis, Syros, Carnival

Sonet and Seltos continued to be Kia’s top-selling models, both posting outstanding YoY and MoM growth

Kia India’s strategy of offering a portfolio of both feature-rich and multifaceted models across various segments, continues to draw the attention of buyers in India. Its range of vehicles, among which are the Seltos, Sonet, Carens Clavis, Syros, and Carnival, have propelled the company to command a No. 6 position on the list of best-selling passenger vehicle OEMs in India with a market share of 6.1%.

Kia Sales Breakup Jan 2026

Kia recorded 27,603 car sales in January 2026. It marked a 10.3% year-on-year growth when compared to 25,025 units sold in January 2025. It was also a massive 47.9% month-on-month increase from 18,659 unit sales of December 2025.

Kia Sonet was at No. 1 on the company sales list with 10,998 unit sales in the past month. The Sonet also found mention among the best selling SUVs in India even as it featured at No. 10 on this list. The Sonet witnessed a resounding 53% YoY growth from 7,194 units sold in January 2025 while MoM sales also ended positively with a 17% growth from 9,418 units in December 2025.

At No. 2, the new-generation Seltos has been well received among buyers in the country. Sales went up by 64% YoY to 10,639 units while MoM sales were higher by 144% from 4,369 units sold in Dec 2025. 2026 Kia Seltos has taken the mid-SUV segment by storm by offering unmatched value for money quotient.

Positive response was also seen in the case of the Kia Carens Clavis and EV with 5,633 unit sales last month. It was a marginal 2% YoY rise over 5,522 units while MoM sales were higher by 53% when compared to 3,681 units sold in December 2025.

Syros and Carnival Sales Decline

Kia Syros at No. 4, has been experiencing decline in sales in India following its launch. While it initially garnered some attention, sales of this sub 4 meter SUV have fallen sharply. Sales in January 2026 fell to 275 units, a 95% YoY de-growth from 5,546 units sold in January 2025. MoM sales were also lower by 75% when compared to 1,116 units of December 2025. The company is actively testing Syros electric SUV with launch set to take place sometime in coming months.

Kia also has the Carnival in its portfolio, though again this model is in lower demand. Sales fell by 80% to 58 units last month, down from 293 units of January 2025 while MoM sales dipped by 23% as against 75 units of December 2025.