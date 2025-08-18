Kia Sales Breakup July 2025 – Sonet, Carens, Seltos, Syros, Carnival

Kia Sonet topped the charts last month to command a 34.46% share on company sales lists

Kia India has recorded strong YoY and MoM growth in July 2025. Sales stood at 22,135 units last month, a 7.94% YoY improvement from 20,507 units sold in the same month last year. On a MoM basis as well, it was a 7.32% growth over 20,625 unit sales of June 2025. Kia Sonet was at No 1 on this list while the Carens and Seltos have also added significantly to the company’s sales growth.

Kia YoY Sales Breakup July 2025

At No. 1 on the sales chart, Kia Sonet has reported a 19.37% YoY decline to 7,627 units, down from 9,459 units sold in July 2024. This was a 1,832 unit volume decrease even as the model commands a 34.46% share on this list. The Kia Sonet was also on the list of leading SUVs sold last month along with the Seltos.

Kia Carens has seen a 33.86% growth to 7,602 units, up from 5,679 units sold in the same month of last year. Seltos sales too improved by 12.40% to 6,010 units from 5,347 units relating to a 663 unit volume increase. At No. 4 on sales charts, Kia Syros was launched in India on February 1, 2025. Its sales stood at 834 units last month.

Kia also had the Carnival posting sales of 62 units in July 2025. Lower down the sales order, the EV6 has dipped to 0 units, in comparison 22 units had been sold in July 2024. The EV6 was updated with a new design language, marking its debut earlier this year.

Kia MoM Sales Breakup July 2025

Kia India reported a 7.32% MoM growth in July 2025, with most models showing positive momentum except the Carens. The Sonet registered a strong 14.55% increase, rising from 6,658 units in June to 7,627 units. In contrast, Carens sales slipped by 4.03%, dropping from 7,921 units to 7,602 units. The Seltos posted a notable 15.02% MoM growth, climbing from 5,225 units in June to 6,010 units in July.

The newly introduced Kia Syros also recorded progress, with sales improving by 7.75% from 774 units to 834 units. The Carnival showed the steepest growth, up 31.91% from 47 units in June to 62 units in July. Meanwhile, Kia’s electric offerings, the EV6 and EV9, recorded zero sales during the month.