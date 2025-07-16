Kia Sales Breakup June 2025 – Carens, Sonet, Seltos, Syros, Carnival

Kia India reported a 3% year-on-year decline in overall sales for June 2025, with volumes falling to 20,625 units, down from 21,300 units in June 2024. It also marked an 8% month-on-month drop compared to 22,315 units in May 2025. Among all models in the lineup, only the Kia Carens registered growth, while others, including the recently launched Syros, witnessed a decline.

Kia Sales Breakup June 2025

Leading the charts for Kia was the Carens, which recorded a massive 54% YoY growth, rising from 5,154 units in June 2024 to 7,921 units in June 2025. The growth was even more impressive on a month-on-month basis, with sales surging 75% from 4,524 units sold in May 2025. The Carens stood out as the only model to post positive growth, both YoY and MoM.

With the launch of the Carens Clavis EV on 15th July 2025 — set to become India’s first 7-seater electric MPV — Kia is looking to further strengthen Carens’ position in the market and tap into growing interest in electric mobility.

In contrast, the Sonet saw its sales tumble by 32% YoY to 6,658 units, down from 9,816 units in June 2024. It also fell 17% MoM from 8,054 units in May 2025. The Seltos wasn’t spared either, reporting 5,225 units in June, down by 17% YoY and 14% MoM.

The Kia Syros, launched on 1st February 2025, marked the brand’s entry into the sub-4-meter SUV space. Sales in June 2025 dropped sharply to 774 units, a steep 79% MoM decline from 3,611 units sold in May. This sharp drop is likely attributed to production reallocation efforts by Kia to prioritize the rollout of the new Clavis EV, which officially launched on 15th July 2025, as the brand looks to meet early demand for India’s first 7-seater electric MPV.

Meanwhile, the Kia Carnival recorded 47 units in June, up slightly from 44 units in May, marking a 7% MoM growth. However, Kia’s electric flagship models, the EV6 and EV9, failed to record any sales in June 2025.

Kia Sales Breakup Q2 2025

Kia India recorded a 9.54% year-on-year growth in Q2 CY25, with total sales reaching 66,563 units, up from 60,768 units in Q2 CY24. The newly launched Syros SUV significantly contributed to this growth, with 8,385 units sold, while Carnival added another 252 units in its comeback. Among existing models, the Carens MPV saw a healthy 12.06% growth, rising to 17,704 units. However, popular models like Sonet and Seltos saw a decline of 9.42% and 11.80%, respectively. EV sales dipped, with the EV6 recording no sales this quarter, and the EV9 yet to begin deliveries. Despite some drop in core models, Kia’s overall growth was boosted by new product introductions.