Kia Sales Breakup March 2026 – Sonet, Seltos, Carens, Carnival, Syros

Kia held a steady 6.5% market share with stable sales through March 2026 headed by the Sonet and Seltos

Kia has posted strong performance through March 2025 with total sales of 29,112 units. It secured a No. 6 position among leading automakers in India. The company posted a 14% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 25,525 units in March 2025, while on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales remained stable with a 5% increase over February 2026 when sales had stood at 27,610 units.

Kia Sales Breakup March 2026

Kia Sonet remained the company’s best-selling model in March 2026 with 12,012 unit sales. Demand remained high on a YoY and MoM basis with a 56% YoY growth over 7,705 units of March 2025 while MoM sales went up by 23% from 9,780 units. New gen Sonet is in the works, and is expected to launch in 2027.

At No. 2 was the new gen Seltos which has recently claimed a 5 Star Bharat NCAP safety rating. Seltos has registered the highest growth among Kia models. A strong contender in the 4.2m – 4.5m SUV segment, Seltos sales surged 69% YoY to 11,041 units, up from 6,525 units.

This is the highest ever monthly sales registered by new Seltos since deliveries started earlier this year. MoM sales also ended on a positive note with a 7% improvement over 10,308 units. Building on the success of the Kia Seltos, the company now plans to expand variants across the Seltos GTX and X-Line trims to include the GTX (O) and X-Line (O). Carens Clavis has also been in higher demand in March 2026 with 5,933 unit sales and an 8% YoY rise while its MoM sales dipped by 13% when compared to 6,815 units of Feb 2026.

Kia Carnival and Syros Sales De-Growth

Sales across the company’s more premium and niche models suffered a serious setback during the past month. Kia Carnival, Syros, EV6 and EV9 have entered in the red. Carnival sales dipped 71% YoY and 11% MoM to 67 units. There had been 230 units and 75 units sold in March 2025 and Feb 2026 respectively.

Syros also added smaller numbers to total sales with 59 units sold last month with a hefty 99% YoY decline from 5,015 units sold in March 2025. MoM sales also suffered a 91% setback when compared to 662 unit sales of Feb 2026. Kia’s EV6 and EV9 electric cars have both recorded zero sales last month.