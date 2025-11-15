Kia Sales Breakup Oct 2025 – Sonet, Carens, Seltos, Syros, Carnival

Kia sales across its lineup were robust with the Sonet emerging as its best-selling model marking highest ever monthly sales

Improved consumer purchasing during the festive season in India has led a large number of automakers to witness record sales. It was a record breaking month for Kia India, the 6th best-selling OEM in India, with 29,556 units sold in Oct 2025 relating to a 30% YoY and MoM increase. It was the highly popular Sonet, sub 4 meter SUV that led the company to this glorious finish, also showing off its highest monthly sales.

Kia India Sales Oct 2025 – Sonet at No. 1

Kia India sales at 29,556 units showed a 30% YoY and 30% MoM growth in Oct 2025. This was the company’s highest-ever sales performance since Kia India commenced its operations. Sales had stood at 22,753 units in Oct 2024 while Sept 2025 sales were at 22,700 units.

The Sonet continued its strong run, topping Kia’s sales chart with 12,745 units sold in October 2025. This marks an impressive 31% YoY growth over 9,699 units sold in October 2024. The month-on-month performance was even stronger, with sales surging 41% compared to 9,020 units in September 2025.

The Carens Clavis and its EV counterpart secured the second spot in Kia’s lineup. Combined sales stood at 8,779 units, up 38% YoY from 6,384 units in the same month last year. MoM figures also grew 20% over the 7,338 units sold in September 2025.

Kia Seltos also maintained steady demand. Sales reached 7,130 units in October 2025, a 12% YoY increase from 6,365 units sold a year ago. On a MoM basis, Seltos posted a strong 23% jump compared to September 2025’s tally of 5,816 units.

Kia Syros, a relatively new entrant into the company portfolio, recorded 785 unit sales last month. This was a hefty 69% MoM growth over 465 unit sales of Sept 2025. The company now plans launch of the Syros Electric SUV. It has been recently spotted. Launch in India is pegged for sometime early next year.

Kia Carnival sales declined sharply in Oct 2025 to 116 units, a 55% YoY de-growth from 255 units sold in the same month last year. It did however, see a significant rise on a MoM basis by 90% over 61 unit sales of Sept 2025. In the company’s electric lineup that also includes the EV9 and EV6, sales of the EV9 stood at just 1 unit last month while EV6 sales were down to 0 units.

New Gen Seltos Incoming

The upcoming launch of the new-generation Kia Seltos is expected to play a major role in boosting Kia India’s sales momentum in 2026. Seltos has been among the brand’s bestsellers since its debut in 2019, and the next-gen model arrives at a crucial time as the mid-size SUV segment becomes increasingly competitive with new entrants like the upcoming Tata Sierra, Renault Duster and Nissan Tekton.

With a completely overhauled design, a more spacious cabin, new-age tech, and the addition of a hybrid powertrain globally, the new-gen Seltos is positioned to attract both existing Kia customers and first-time buyers seeking a feature-rich and future-ready SUV. The possibility of segment-first features — including a 7-speed AT for the diesel and advanced ADAS updates — will further strengthen its appeal. As Kia expands its product portfolio and refreshes its core models, the new Seltos is expected to significantly uplift showroom footfalls and reinforce the brand’s strong presence in one of India’s most important SUV categories.