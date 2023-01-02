Kia Sales Dec 2022 Grow 94% – 2.5 L Seltos, Sonet, Carens Sold In 2022

Kia India sells over 1 lakh units of Seltos in 2022; Reports sales growth for all months in 2022 to cross 2.54 lakh units

No doubt, it’s been a very successful year in Kia India. This despite the chaotic challenges that burdened the industry for months on end. Kia Seltos was able to achieve its highest sales ever at over a lakh units.

With the segment being highly competitive, and Kia being a fairly new name in India, such numbers put Kia in the major league. Kia Sonet as well as Carens have also been performing well. In fact, these three cars – Seltos, Sonet and Carens have helped Kia sell over 2.5 lakh cars in 2022.

Kia Sales Dec 2022

Seltos sales accounted for 40 percent of the manufacturer’s yearly sales at 1,01,569 units. Sonet sales totaled 86,251 units. Carens accounted for a quarter of company sales at 62,756 units. Carnival sales stood at 3,550 units. And the electric path blazes on with 430 units of EV6.

Sales in Q1 were reported at 60k units, up from 54,858 units. Volume gain stood at 5,204 units at 9.5 percent growth. Q2 sales were up at 61,761 units from 42,176 units. Volume gain stood at 19,585 units at 46.44 percent growth. That ended H1 at a neat total of 1,21,823 units, up from 97,034 units. Volume growth was reported at 46.44 percent. And volume gain at 24,789 units.

Q3 2022 sales marked the best quarter for the year at 70,201 units. Sales growth was reported at 51.93 percent. Sales were up from 46,207 units at volume gain of 23,994 units. Q4 2022 ended well at 62,532 units, up from 38,342 units. Sales growth was reported at 24,190 units. H2 2022 sales were up at 1,32,733 units, up from 84,549 units.

2022 sales were up at 2,54,556 units, up from 1,81,583 units. At 40 percent growth, volume gain stood at 73k units. December 2022 sales were up at 15,184 units from 7,797 units. Volume gain stood at 7,387 units with sales having almost doubled for the month. MoM sales fell from 24k units. On the export front, Kia India is the leading UV exporter. Exports for the year are reported at 82,063 units.

2022 has turned out to be the best-ever year for Kia India

Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head- Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “CY 2022 has turned out to be the best-ever year for Kia India in more ways than one, fuelled by the unconditional and unflinching love and support from the Indian buyers. Despite various headwinds like geopolitical issues, COVID-induced supply chain obstructions and price increase, we managed to register the highest sales ever for the brand in the country. It is a matter of great pride that Kia products are not only disrupting their respective segments in India but also creating waves and ever-growing demand in the international markets.”

He further added, “Our unwavering commitment to Indian customers resulted in a remarkable year for all of us. The outlook for 2023 is bright and it will be our endeavour to continue to focus on the ever-changing needs of our evolved customers and to bring to them our new-age mobility solutions.”