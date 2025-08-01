Kia Sales July 2025 – Registers Growth Across YoY, MoM Analysis

Kia India, one of the leading premium mass market vehicle manufacturers, has ended the sales account for the month of July 2025 in style. Kia registered positive growth in both YoY and MoM analysis. The company has witnessed a fair bit of activity in CY25 with Syros, Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV launches.

Now, Kia India is poised to launch the new Seltos by the end of 2025, which is expected to propel company’s growth trajectory much further. Carens Clavis EV is India’s first mainstream three-row EV, which was launched last month and caters to unique needs of growing aspirations among Indian buyers.

Kia Sales July 2025

For the month of July 2025, Kia India has registered a total of 22,135 units. This sales achievement has garnered Kia India a positive 7.94% YoY growth when compared to the 20,507 units sold last year in July 2024. Thus resulting in a volume gain of 1,628 units YoY.

Similar sales trend was observed in MoM analysis too, as the company’s 22,135 units sold last month, surpassed the 20,625 units sold a month before, in June 2025. This resulted in a 7.32% MoM growth in sales, and garnered Kia India a volume growth of 1,510 units in MoM analysis as opposed to June 2025 numbers.

The company has also announced YTD sales numbers for the time period ending with July 2025. This YTD number yielded a much higher growth proposition than July 2025 monthly sales analysis. YTD sales stood at 1,63,439 units as opposed to 1,46,644 units sold in the same period last year, registering an 11.45% YoY growth.

The company’s portfolio currently incorporates mainstream vehicles starting with Sonet and Syros B Segment SUVs, Seltos C Segment SUV, Carens, Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV C+ Segment crossover MPVs, Carnival premium full-size minivan, EV6 premium electric crossover and EV9 flagship electric SUV.