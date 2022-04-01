Kia Sales Mar 2022 At 22k, Highest Ever – Carens, Seltos, Sonet

Kia reports best ever monthly sales in March 2022 at 22,622 units; Carens sales cross the 7k unit mark

Despite a recent start in India, Kia has already reached the 5 lakh units production milestone at the Anantapur plant. This includes 4 lakh domestic sales and 1 lakh exports.

Export operations are being carried out in 91 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico and Asia Pacific. Overseas business was first initiated with Seltos in September 2019. Business was great in 2021.

Kia India Sales March 2022

Kia India just had a brilliant March 2022, having reported its best-ever monthly sales. At 22,622 unit sales, it’s time to rejoice. Sales are up from 19.1k units at volume gain of 3,522 units at 18.44 percent growth. MoM sales are up from 18,121 units at volume gain of 4.5k units.

Seltos remains a bestseller at 8,415 unit sales. Kia Carens, the manufacturer’s most recent launch, saw sales of 7,008 units. Sonet contribution stood at 6,871, and Carnival sales stood at 328 units. A strong sales front ensures, Kia features in the top 5 best-selling car brands in the country. Kia Carens, the manufacturers fourth product launch in India has already crossed the 50k unit bookings milestone. On the sales front, the company has already reported 12,117 unit sales. This is under 2 months since launch.

Kia India Q1 CY 2022 sales

Not only does its product portfolio encourage strong sales, this pattern has ensured a domestic PV market share of 7 percent in March 2022. Not just in March, but even for the quarter just concluded, Q1 2022, Kia reported its highest-ever quarterly sales at 60,062 units at 9.40 percent YoY growth.

Sales growth stood at almost a quarter. In the corresponding quarter in 2021, Kia sold 54,858 units. Volume gain stood at 5,204 units. In Q4 CY2021, the manufacturer reported 38,342 unit sales. Growth over the preceding quarter stood at 56.65 percent at volume gain of 21,720 units.

Kia India concluded the FY21-22 with 1,86,787 unit sales despite the global supply chain disruption due to the semiconductor shortage. The brand registered a growth of 20% Y-o-Y, which is much above the industry average. The Seltos and the Sonet contributed 51% and 40% respectively to KIN’s FY22 total domestic sales.

Positive sales momentum

Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “2022 has been a good year for us so far as we have been able to sustain our positive sales momentum in the past quarter. Our growing sales number can be attributed to our recently launched Carens, which has won Indian customers’ hearts. We look forward to this outstanding positive trajectory continuing, backed by our revolutionary products and quality customer experience services. We thank our customers for their unwavering faith in us so far.”

He further added, “While we are happy with the growing demand for Kia Cars in the country, we are well aware of the long waiting periods and hence we have commenced the production in three shifts at our Anantapur facility. We are still in the recovery phase, as the semiconductor shortage remains a concern, which has affected our planned production. However, we assure our customers that we are vigilant of the trends globally and taking adequate measures to keep the waiting periods in check.”