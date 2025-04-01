Kia Sales March 2025 Sees YoY and MoM Growth – Sonet, Seltos, Syros, Carens

In the Indian automotive market, Kia has been making steady progress. The company’s lineup now includes Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens, Carnival, EV9 and the just updated EV6 facelift. For the month of March 2025, Kia India closed the sales book with positive growth in terms of YoY and MoM analysis. Let’s take a closer look.

Kia Sales March 2025

Where sales are concerned, most of Kia’s volumes come from the B-Segment (Sub 4m) and C-Segment (Compact) vehicles. This is where Sonet, Syros, Seltos and Carens operate. Kia is further expanding this lineup to incorporate a new premium MPV that will be positioned above Carens and below Carnival, similar strategy to Syros and Sonet.

Speaking of Sonet, this sub 4m SUV remained Kia India’s highest contributor in terms of sales and volumes. Putting a number on Sonet’s contribution, we can see that it accounts for roughly 30% of Kia India’s total sales, followed by Seltos at 26%, Carens at 22% and Syros at 20%. The remaining 2% sales come from Carnival, EV9 and EV6.

For the month of March 2025, Kia India’s total sales stood at 25,525 units, which is a 19.28% YoY growth over the 21,400 units sold in March 2024, with a volume gain of 4,125 units YoY. When opposed to the 25,026 units sold in February 2025, Kia India sales in March 2025 grew by 1.99%, gaining 499 units in volume.

Even quarterly, Kia registered a 15.6% YoY growth as it sold 75,576 units in this quarter as opposed to 65,369 units sold in the same period a year ago. Kia is particularly proud of the sales performance of Syros which has sold a healthy 15,986 units ever since it was launched.

Statement from Kia India

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, commented: “Our strong sales growth is a testament to the trust our customers have in Kia’s products and our commitment to delivering world-class mobility solutions. The overwhelming response to the Kia Syros within just two months of its launch reaffirms our understanding of evolving consumer preferences and our ability to cater to them effectively.

As we continue to expand our presence and strengthen our portfolio, we remain focused on innovation, quality and customer satisfaction. With this momentum, we are confident of further solidifying Kia’s position as one of India’s most loved auto brands”

Also read – Kia India price hike from April 2025