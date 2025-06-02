Kia Sales May 2025 Saw 14.43% YoY Growth – Syros, Seltos, Carens, Sonet

Kia India seems to be on the sales growth train as the company registers growth momentum for the 5th consecutive month in May 2025. The company has started its product offensive in the form of Syros, Carnival, Carens Clavis and soon to launch next-gen Seltos. For the month of May 2025, the company registered a solid 14.43% YoY growth. Let’s take a closer look.

Kia Sales May 2025

The month of May 2025 was kind of important for Kia. The company launched Carens Clavis in India for a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (Ex-sh), which is aimed to make waves in the premium MPV segment. Also, Kia gave old Carens a major variant rejig and streamlined the lineup with just one trim level.

In terms of sales, the month of May 2025 was quite productive for Kia India, especially with YoY aspect. Kia sold 22,315 units in May 2025, which registered a 14.43% YoY growth over 19,500 units sold in May 2024. This resulted in a respectable volume gain of 3,315 units YoY.

However, sales witnessed a downward trend in May 2025, where MoM analysis is concerned. That is because Kia sold 23,623 units in April 2025, which was already lagging behind the 25,525 units sold in March 2025. In May 2025, this resulted in a 5.86% MoM decline, losing 1,308 units in volume MoM.

The company is working on a new Seltos and test mules are spotted multiple times. At the same time, Kia is also working on Carens Clavis EV, which has been spied too. Kia India just confirmed that there will be a new vehicle coming out of the pipeline in July 2025, which is designed to disrupt its segment. There is a high probability that Kia is to debut either of these vehicles in July 2025.

Statement from Kia India

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and National Head of Sales & Marketing, at Kia India, said, “The tremendous response to the Carens Clavis underscores the deep trust Indian families place in the Kia brand. With Clavis, we are looking forward to setting new benchmarks in the segment and making it more dynamic than ever before.

Our strong sales performance in May, reflects the growing resonance of Kia’s diverse offerings across segments. This momentum validates our ongoing efforts to expand and strengthen our product portfolio in line with evolving customer needs. As we continue to broaden our lineup, we remain dedicated to delivering future-ready mobility solutions that inspire confidence and delight our customers”.