Kia Sales Nov 2025 Registered 24% YoY Growth – Sonet Best-Seller

Kia India has ended the month of November 2025 on a positive note. The company has been busy prepping the Next Gen Seltos SUV for the highly contested C SUV segment, while the onslaught into the B SUV segment continues.

For the month of November 2025, Kia India has registered a strong YoY growth with Kia Sonet being the primary growth generator for the brand. This Sub 4m SUV is well received in the country owing to its badass design and overall packaging. Let’s take a closer look at Kia India’s sales for the month of November 2025.

Kia Sales Nov 2025

For the month of November 2025, Kia India registered a total sales of 25,489 units. The price cuts associated with GST 2.0 reforms are still influencing the wave of sales for carmakers. For Kia, this was a 23.73% YoY growth when compared to the 20,600 units sold in the same period a year ago. This resulted in a volume growth of 4,889 units YoY.

However, sales declined for the brand in MoM analysis as Kia India sold 29,556 units in October 2025 during the peak of festive season. This resulted in a 13.76% MoM decline which led to a volume decline of 4,067 units.

YTD, Kia India managed to sell 2,61,627 units, which led to a YoY growth of 10.84% over the 2,36,043 units sold a year ago. The company shipped 25,279 units YTD from India to other nations and the total YTD sales figure stood at 2,86,906 units. Kia Sonet continues to be the primary sales generator which registered a 30% YoY growth standalone.

Kia India will launch the Next Gen Seltos SUV in the country soon. It is expected to make its India debut on December 10th, 2025. New Seltos has undergone a major design paradigm which slots into Kia’s broader design theme quite nicely. It will feature a major upgrade to its interiors as well.

Statement from Kia India

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “Delivering our best-ever November performance is a testament to the growing affinity for Kia among Indian consumers. The festive period not only boosted market sentiment but also validated the strong desirability of our products.

A supportive policy environment and rapid advancements in mobility infrastructure continue to expand purchasing confidence across segments. At Kia, we remain committed to delivering premium mobility experiences that resonate with evolving Indian aspirations.”

Also read – Next Gen Kia Seltos teased officially