Kia Sales October 2025 Highest-Ever numbers : 30% YoY, MoM Growth

Renowned mass-market premium carmaker, Kia India, has closed the sales account for the month of October 2025 in style. While Sonet continued to be Kia’s primary volume generator, the company was led by notable vehicles like Seltos, Carens Clavis, Syros and others. Overall sales outcome for the month of October 2025 was positive. Let’s break down the numbers further.

Kia Sales October 2025

While Kia India’s September 2025 sales were quite commendable, October 2025 numbers were even better. The company closed the sales account with 29,556 units in October 2025. This was their highest-ever sales performance since Kia India commenced its operations in the Asian subcontinent.

Even though the festivities are over, celebrations continue at Kia India as the company registered strong growth in October 2025. When compared to the 22,735 units sold last year in October 2024, Kia saw sales grow by 30%, with a volume growth of 6,821 units YoY.

Analysing MoM sales, we can see that Kia India sold 22,700 units in September 2025 and achieved 30.2% MoM growth, with 6,856 units gained in volume MoM. YTD sales saw a major bump as well as the company registered a strong 10% YoY growth to 236,138 units, over 2,15,443 units sold during the same period last year.

With relentless pursuit to perfection, Kia India has appealed to aspiring SUV buyers looking for a premium experience. The Dussehra and Diwali period along with the major GST 2.0 revisions acted as a catalyst to boost sales in favour of Kia. The momentum is likely to be continued with upcoming New-Gen Kia Seltos.

Sonet #1 seller

The company’s highest volume generator was Sonet, which received some of the highest price reductions under GST 2.0 reforms. Sonet alone contributed 12,745 units, which is its highest sales, followed by Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV duo with a combined 8,779 units. Seltos contributed 7,130 units and continues to be the flagship mainstream offering from Kia India.

Statement from Kia India

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President and National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “October 2025 marks a historic milestone in Kia India’s journey. This is a testament of the trust of millions of customers who believe in Kia’s promise of innovation and progress.

Our diverse product portfolio continues to connect strongly with evolving consumer needs. The growing contribution of our EV range further validates our direction toward future-ready, sustainable mobility solutions for India. This achievement inspires us to continue delivering vehicles that combine technology, safety, and style for a progressive driving experience.”