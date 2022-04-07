Kia Seltos, Sonet First In Segment To Get 4 Airbags As Standard

Features like rear disc brakes and side airbags to be made standard across all variants of the 2022 Seltos

Kia Seltos will be receiving a comprehensive mid-life facelift later this year. Test mules of the facelifted Seltos have already been spotted on numerous occasions on foreign soil. Ahead of its launch later this year, Kia will be providing some crucial updates to the existing MY2022 Seltos very soon.

MY2022 Kia Seltos- New iMT Gearbox

The most prominent of those is the introduction of an iMT gearbox option in the diesel powertrain. The diesel IMT combination of Seltos has been discussed widely over the past few months. This will be the third transmission option for the oil burner as currently it is offered with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Like its petrol iMT counterpart, Seltos diesel iMT is expected to be offered exclusively in the HTK+ trim. It is expected to be priced at a premium of Rs 50,000 over its corresponding diesel manual variant. Other than this, the Korean car brand will be offering a wide range of updates across the Seltos lineup.

New Suspension Tune for Seltos

For starters, Kia will be offering a new suspension tune for the mid-size SUV. Many users have complained that Seltos has a suspension setup that is a bit too firm for Indian roads. Hence, ride comfort is compromised on broken tarmac. Kia will be looking to address this issue with a new suspension tune that should be more inclined towards comfort.

The Korean carmaker will also be introducing some feature updates across the Seltos lineup. These include features like tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), rear disc brakes, side airbags, ESC, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC) and Brake Assist that are soon likely to be offered as standard fitment across all variants of Seltos. Along with Seltos, Sonet has also become the first car in segment to offer 4 airbags as standard.

Other features like curtain airbags will be available from HTX+ variant onwards, while Traction / Drive Modes and paddle shifters will be offered in HTX trims as well. Rest of the feature list is likely to remain the same. These would include some notable creature comforts like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch multi-information display, UVO connected car tech, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, etc.

Cosmetic Updates

Apart from feature upgrades, MY2022 Seltos will also feature some cosmetic updates as well. For instance, the SUV will be offered with two new colour options including Sparkling Silver and Imperial Blue. It will also feature a new Seltos branding across all variants whereas from HTX onwards, all variants will flaunt a new Kia Connect logo.

Lower-spec HTE and HTK variants will now roll on new 16-inch steel wheels with ornament type wheel covers. Inside its cabin, Indigo Pera Seats will feature a new X Line logo in Seltos X Line. It will feature new IRVMs with a Kia Connect Button. Kia will be launching the updated Sets in the next few days which could also witness a slight bump in prices.