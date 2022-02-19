Kia Seltos To Get 6 Airbags Standard – Diesel IMT Launch Nears (Scoop)

iMT transmission is not only cheaper, but also allows users to access the best of both worlds

Auto companies regularly revise variant line-up of their cars based on evolving market dynamics. Latest update comes from Kia that has discontinued mid-spec HTK+ diesel automatic variant of Seltos. It has been reported that the Korean carmaker has also discontinued base-spec Premium 7-seater variant of Carnival.

While the reason for discontinuation has not been stated, it is likely due to low demand. In case of Seltos, the discontinuation could also be based on upcoming launch of diesel iMT HTK+ variant. As per sources, the company has asked its dealers not to take bookings for these variants. Only units in inventory will be available for sale.

Kia Seltos Diesel iMT Auto

Discontinuation of Seltos HTK+ diesel automatic variant means that the combo of diesel-auto has been removed from HT Line. The discontinued variant was available earlier at Rs 14.25 lakh. Customers who want diesel-auto combo in Seltos will have to go for top-spec GTX+ AT, which is available at Rs 17.95 lakh.

The other option is that users can wait for launch of iMT variant. This is expected to be offered with HTK+ variant, similar to petrol iMT variant. Seltos iMT diesel HTK+ will work out much cheaper in comparison to the option of upgrading to top-spec GTX+ AT. It is expected to cost around Rs 50k more than the respective manual variant.

Modern day iMT experience is pretty close to auto and users also get to enjoy the thrill of changing gears. Manual transmission ensures a better connect with the vehicle, but for many, using the clutch is a hassle. This is especially true in city traffic conditions. By eliminating the clutch, iMT essentially unlocks the best of both worlds. Kia had earlier introduced iMT for Sonet and Venue. Seltos has it with the 1.5-litre NA petrol motor.

In case of Carnival, the company has introduced a new base-spec Prestige 7-seater variant. Price starts at 29.99 lakh, which is around Rs 4.5 lakh costlier in comparison to the earlier base-spec 7-seater variant of Carnival.

Kia Seltos 6 airbags

Sources tell Rushlane that Kia is soon going to introduce some new updates for Seltos. Safety kit will be updated to include 6 airbags as standard. Recently launched Kia Carens comes with 6-airbags as standard across all variants.

These updates on the Seltos will likely be introduced next month, much ahead of the facelift that is planned for launch later this year. 2022 Seltos Facelift will come with revised design, updated interiors, panoramic sunroof, etc.

Upgrade to 6-airbags could be in anticipation of revised safety norms that may come into effect later this year. The government has proposed new safety norms, which includes making 6-airbags as standard for all cars. These proactive changes being introduced by carmakers indicate that the proposed rule of 6-airbags is likely to be approved and made into a law soon.