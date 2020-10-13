Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Leaks Before Launch – 60mm Longer, Black Alloys, New Colours

The Kia Seltos Anniversary edition adopts a host of cosmetic upgrades but the mechanical aspects stay unchanged

Launched in August 2019, the Kia Seltos has been one of the hottest selling passenger cars in the country since day 1. The lockdown did briefly slowed things down but the crossover has managed to resume its strong show on the sales chart once again. With the festive season upon us, the automaker has decided to celebrate a slightly overdue one year anniversary of its entry into India.

Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition

We have gotten our hands on the details of Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition which is set to be launched in the coming days. The special edition model is based on the mid-level HTX trim and comes with a bunch of exclusive features.

For starers, the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition will be available in two new exclusive dual-tone exterior colour themes – Gravity Grey / Aurora Black Pearl and Steel Silver / Aurora Black Pearl – in addition to the existing Aurora Black Pearl and Glacier White Pearl / Aurora Black Pearl options.

Distinguishing features

The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition distinguishes itself from regular HTX variant by means of a new silver front skid plate as well as Tangerine orange accents on strategic places including the foglight surrounds, side sills, wheel center caps, Seltos badge and faux dual mufflers.

Other exclusive visual features include a set of Raven Black 17-inch alloy wheels and Raven Black rear skid plate with fins. Interestingly, the Anniversary Edition Seltos is a good 60mm longer than the existing Seltos in India. The current Seltos in India, has a length of 4315mm, while the upcoming Anniversary Edition has a length of 4375mm. This is closer to US spec Seltos length, that is 4370mm. Is Kia India planning on selling the US-spec / Export-spec Seltos as the anniversary edition? Or has the length increased due to the modifications done?

On the inside, the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition gets leatherette upholstery and full black trim for the door pads. The manual variants also get Smart Remove engine start feature as well.

Powertrain lineup

The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition is available with the 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel engine. Both engines can be specified with a standard 6-speed manual transmission while the petrol variant can also be specified with an optional IVT automatic unit.

There are no mechanical changes to the anniversary edition. The petrol motor dishes out 115 hp and 144 Nm of torque while the oil burner is just as powerful as the petrol unit but offers a higher torque output of 250 Nm.

Features At A Glance

1- Smart Remote Engine Start (MT)

2- Tusk Skid Plate with Silver Fins

3- Tangerine Fog Lamp Bazel

4- Side Sill Tangerine & Seltos Logo

5- 17″ Raven Black Alloy Wheels

6- Tangerine Center Wheel Cap

7- Raven Black Skid Plate with Fins

8- Tangerine Dual Muffler Design

9- Anniversary Addition Sticker

10- Dual Tone Colour

11- Black Leatherette Seats (HC)

12- Black One Tone Crash Pad

13- Black One Tone Door Trim

The Seltos Anniversary Edition is expected to reach showrooms across the country in a matter of days. It is likely to command a slight premium over the regular HTX variant.