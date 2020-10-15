Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Officially Revealed – New TVC With Tiger Shroff

The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition will command a premium price, over the regular HTX variant

Kia Seltos was launched in August 2019 and despite facing constraints earlier this year after the coronavirus struck the country, sales are back on track with over 1 lakh units sold to date. The automaker also sells the Carnival and more recently, the Sonet has been added to the company portfolio.

Kia Motors will herald in the festive season in India with the launch of the Seltos Anniversary Edition. Initial examples have already been spotted at a dealership yard drawing attention to some of its feature updates.

New TVC

Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition is based on the mid level Seltos HTX trim and is a part of the company celebrations of completing 1 year in Indian markets. The Anniversary Edition sets itself apart from the regular Seltos in terms of its exterior updates.

Now, the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition has been detailed in an official TVC, which also features the company’s brand ambassador – Tiger Shroff. Take a look at the TVC video below.

Dimensions and Colour Options

Seltos Anniversary gets increased dimensions with the current Seltos measuring 4,315 mm in length while the length of the Anniversary Edition is at 4,375mm, marginally longer than the US spec Seltos which stands 4,370mm in length. \

Colour updates include a total of four dual tones of Gravity Grey / Aurora Black Pearl and Steel Silver / Aurora Black Pearl along with the regular colours of Aurora Black Pearl and Glacier White Pearl / Aurora Black Pearl seen on the Seltos. Feature updates also include new silver finished front skid plate, tangerine orange coloured accents, new fog lamp surrounds, side sills and wheel center covers.

The Seltos Anniversary Edition also receives a distinctive ‘Anniversary Edition’ badge and sits on Raven Black 17 inch alloy wheels with matching Raven Black rear skid plate with fins to set it apart. It also receives some interior updates – leatherette upholstery with a honeycomb pattern, black coloured trims on door pads and an all black dashboard. Seltos special edition will also come with MT smart key remote engine start.

Based on the HTX trim, the Anniversary Edition will receive similar interior features with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 6 speaker sound system and UVO Lite connectivity suite, etc.

Similar Engine Specs

Engine specifications on the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition are the same as that seen on the Seltos HTX. These include a 1.5 liter petrol engine making 113 hp power and 144 Nm torque and a 1.5 liter diesel engine that offers 113 hp power and 250 Nm torque. The engines get mated to a 6 speed manual as standard while a CVT with torque converter is offered as an option with petrol engine.

Considering these updates and the exclusivity of owning an Anniversary Edition will see buyers having to shell out more for this model over the regular Seltos HTX variant. The Anniversary Edition could demand a premium of around Rs.20,000 over the price of the HTX variants which are priced between Rs.13.34-16.49 lakhs.