Kia Seltos Becomes Highest-Scoring ICE Car In Bharat NCAP – Sets New Safety Benchmark

Kia India has announced that the all-new Seltos has achieved a 5-star safety rating under Bharat NCAP, emerging as the highest-scoring ICE vehicle tested so far. With a combined score of 76.70, Seltos has now set a new benchmark for internal combustion engine cars in India’s official crash test program.

The SUV has recorded 31.70 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), which is the highest score among all ICE vehicles tested to date. In Child Occupant Protection (COP), Seltos scored 45.00 out of 49, placing it among the top performers overall.

Highest AOP Score Among ICE Cars

With 31.70 points in adult safety, Seltos leads all ICE vehicles tested under Bharat NCAP so far. While several EVs have scored slightly higher overall, Seltos now stands at the top among petrol and diesel-powered vehicles. This also puts Seltos ahead of key rivals and even some larger SUVs, highlighting the improvements made in structural safety and crash protection.

K3 Platform Plays Key Role

A major contributor to this performance is Kia’s new K3 platform, which underpins the updated Seltos. The platform features increased use of high-strength steel and reinforced hot-stamped components, designed to improve crash energy absorption and distribution. This has resulted in better structural integrity and higher protection levels for occupants during crash scenarios.

Seltos comes equipped with a wide range of safety features, including a standard package of six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist and other core safety systems. In addition, it offers Level 2 ADAS with multiple driver assistance features such as forward collision avoidance assist and smart cruise control. Other highlights include blind view monitor, 360-degree camera and side parking sensors, enhancing overall safety and driver awareness.

Strengthening Kia’s Safety Position

With this result, Seltos becomes the second Kia model in India to achieve a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, after Syros. This reflects the brand’s growing focus on safety across its product portfolio. The achievement also reinforces Kia’s position in the midsize SUV segment, where safety is becoming a key factor for buyers.

Mr. Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO of Kia India said, “Safety is an integral part of Kia’s product philosophy as we continue our journey towards becoming one of the most trusted mobility brands in India. The All-New Kia Seltos achieving a 5-star rating, along with the highest-ever Adult Occupant Protection score across ICE vehicles under BNCAP, across ICE vehicles under BNCAP, with one of the strongest Child Occupant Protection scores recorded to date, has emerged as the highest-scoring ICE vehicle overall under BNCAP. This is a strong validation of our engineering capabilities and intent where every aspect of the vehicle, from its structure to its advanced safety technologies, has been developed with occupant protection at its core, making it a strong choice as a family SUV. This milestone sets a new benchmark for safety and reflects our commitment to bringing globally benchmarked safety standards to customers in India.”

Since the launch of the updated model, Kia Seltos has maintained strong sales performance, consistently crossing 10,000 units per month. This sustained demand highlights the SUV’s strong appeal, combining design, features and now top-tier safety credentials. With its latest Bharat NCAP results, Seltos not only strengthens its market position but also sets a new reference point for ICE vehicle safety in India.