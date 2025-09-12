Kia Seltos, Carens, Clavis Up TO Rs 2.25 Lakh Off – Pre-GST Savings With Festive Benefits

Kia India has announced a limited-period initiative that combines Pre-GST savings with festive benefits, offering customers total savings of up to Rs 2.25 lakh on select models. The offer is valid until September 22, 2025, across Kia dealerships nationwide.

The initiative comes just ahead of the implementation of revised GST rates on September 22. With many buyers likely to delay purchases in anticipation of GST-linked reductions, Kia is ensuring sales momentum by providing these benefits in advance, while adding special festive offers on top.

Model-Wise Savings Across Regions

The savings include Pre-GST benefits of up to Rs 58,000 combined with festive offers of up to Rs 1.67 lakh, depending on model and region. Customers can enjoy combined Pre-GST and festive benefits across Kia’s key models – the Seltos, Carens Clavis, and Carens – with savings varying by region:

– North, East & West India : Savings up to Rs 1.75 lakh on Seltos, up to Rs 1.45 lakh on Carens Clavis, and up to Rs 1.26 lakh on Carens.

– Andhra Pradesh & Telangana : Benefits up to Rs 2.0 lakh on Seltos, Rs 1.33 lakh on Carens Clavis, and Rs 1.20 lakh on Carens.

– Kerala : Maximum savings of Rs 2.25 lakh on Seltos, Rs 1.25 lakh on Carens Clavis, and Rs 1.20 lakh on Carens.

– Tamil Nadu : Offers up to Rs 2.0 lakh on Seltos, Rs 1.55 lakh on Carens Clavis, and Rs 1.30 lakh on Carens.

– Karnataka : Savings up to Rs 2.10 lakh on Seltos, Rs 88,650 on Carens Clavis, and Rs 1.10 lakh on Carens.

Announcing the initiative, Mr. Joonsu Cho, CSO, Kia India, said: “Festivals are about joy, togetherness & new beginnings and at Kia, we want to make this season even more special for our customers. With exclusive Pre-GST savings and festive benefits, customers now have the chance to drive home their favourite Kia with unmatched value. As we believe that owning a Kia is not just about driving a car, but about adding comfort, style, and happiness to everyday life. We invite customers to visit us and experience the joy of starting their festive journey with Kia.”

Strengthening Kia’s Market Approach

Kia India has consistently expanded its footprint in the mass-premium space, offering products like the Seltos, Carens, Carens Clavis, Sonet, and EV6. The company has also emphasized customer-first initiatives such as transparent pricing, innovative ownership programs, and segment-first features. This latest round of Pre-GST and festive benefits is expected to encourage fence-sitters to advance their purchases ahead of the festive season rush, while also helping Kia maintain sales momentum in a competitive market.