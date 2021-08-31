Kia Seltos Diamond Edition In White Colour – Inspired By Mercedes Maybach GLS

The Diamond Edition of Seltos takes a lot of styling cues from Mercedes Benz GLS Maybach

A reason why Kia Seltos has been so popular in the Indian market is that it looks very attractive, stylish and is more premium than it actually costs. Additionally, it is packed to the brim as far as features are concerned and gets a plethora of options in terms of engines and gearboxes.

However, luxury has a very high threshold and could be extended to far wider than what the mid-size crossover from the South Korean carmaker can offer. The Maybach range of ultra-luxury vehicles from German luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz could be held as a benchmark for the ultimate luxury on four wheels.

The latest product to come out of this range is GLS Maybach and it is supremely luxurious in every way possible. That said, it is inaccessible to most buyers in India firstly due to its exorbitant price and secondly due to its ‘limited edition’ tag. But what if the same set of niceties are offered on a Seltos. A digital render of a Seltos has been reimagined in an ultra-luxurious form.

Kia Seltos Diamond Edition – Exterior Design

The render has been created by illustrator Shashank Das at SDESYN that portrays Seltos in a new Diamond Edition. Inspired by the Mercedes-Maybach series of SUVs, the Seltos in this rendering wears an all-white theme complemented by a heavy dosage of chrome all around the body. Upfront, the SUV flaunts a grille fully embellished in chrome and flanked by sleek LED headlights.

The headlights are stock units but emit blue LED lighting which indicates a change in internals. The lower part of the headlamps is hidden under a body-coloured trim. The revised front bumper houses similar fog lamps and a larger skid plate which gives it a proper SUV stance. Unlike the stock Seltos, this render doesn’t get a single black body cladding.

The main attraction on the side profile is a set of humongous multi-spoke alloy wheels fully laced in chrome. They are shod with low-profile tyres with a wide cross-section. In the real world, the thin sidewalls on these tyres would translate to a reduction of ride comfort. However, that could be countered to some extent by the air suspension offered in the GLS Maybach. However, such kits are extremely expensive in the aftermarket in India.

Seltos X Line

Despite being such a good looker, we wouldn’t expect Kia to go this route and create something completely out of its zone. In fact, the South Korean carmaker recently revealed the new X Line trim in India which will sit at the top of the Seltos lineup.

Unlike the rest of the lineup, Seltos X Line is offered with a dark grey paint scheme with a matte finish. It is loaded with all the bells and whistles and gets two engine options- a 1.4-litre turbo petrol mill and 1.5-litre diesel unit mated only to automatic transmissions.

1 of 5

Source