Kia Seltos Facelift Spied Again – New Spy Shots Reveal Alloys Design

Seltos facelift will be launched in India next year – likely after debut of Hyundai Creta facelift

Sightings of Seltos facelift in production-ready format indicates that the SUV could soon make its global debut. It will be subsequently launched in India, sometime next year. As compared to Hyundai Creta facelift that has undergone a major transformation, Seltos facelift will have relatively limited number of updates.

Seltos facelift – key updates

Although the test mule is wearing heavy camouflage, some details are still decipherable. It is likely that Seltos facelift will have updated headlamps and LED DRLs. There could be specific similarities with the lighting setup used with Kia Carens that was recently unveiled in India. Seltos facelift could also get a more prominent front grille and redesigned front bumper.

Side profile looks largely the same as current model. Some key features include thick body cladding, sculpted door panels, sporty door moulding, body coloured ORVMs with integrated turn signals, and roof rails. Alloy wheels design has been revised, as compared to that of current model. At the rear, Seltos facelift gets revised taillamps and bumper.

On the inside, the SUV could see changes in its interior theme and upholstery. Any major updates on the inside are unlikely. Seltos is already well-equipped with features such as 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360 degree camera park assist, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 8-inch head-up display (HUD), Bose 8-speaker sound system, ventilated front seats, voice controlled smart sunroof, and air purifier with anti-virus / anti-bacterial properties.

Possibility exists that Seltos facelift could get a new set of connectivity features via UVO platform. In its current version, over 58 smart features are available with UVO. It includes voice commands, remote access, live vehicle tracking, geo-fence alert, SOS emergency assistance, auto vehicle diagnostics, and vehicle health reports.

Seltos facelift engine and specs

It is likely that Seltos facelift will continue with the current engine options, two petrol and one diesel unit. The 1.5 litre petrol motor churns out 115 ps of max power and 144 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT or IVT transmission. The 1.4 litre turbo petrol unit makes 140 ps / 242 Nm. It is mated to either 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT.

The 1.5 litre diesel unit generates 115 ps / 250 Nm. It has transmission option of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Kia is said to be working on an iMT gearbox option for the 1.5 litre diesel motor. However, it is not certain if this will be part of the facelift or introduced at another date. While the standard updates on Seltos facelift may not warrant a major price hike, addition of iMT for Seltos diesel can push prices by around Rs 50k.

Safety features for Seltos facelift will be quite the same as that of current model. Some key features available with top-spec Seltos variants include six airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill start assist control, parking sensors, 360° camera with blind view monitor, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

