Kia Seltos Gravity 177 PS with new grille, features debuts – TVC Video

The Kia Seltos Gravity features quite a few visual embellishments in addition to new safety features

The Kia Seltos compact crossover SUV has received 2021 model year updates in its home market of South Korea. The most significant update is the addition of a new top-end trim called the Seltos Gravity. The new variant incorporates quite a few visual enhancements both on the outside and inside.

The Kia Seltos Gravity differentiates itself from regular variants by means of exclusive grille with chrome 3D elements, sporty 18-inch dual-tone machined alloy wheels, and silver accents on ORVMs, door handles and rub strips. Save for the silver finished skid plate, the rear fascia features no changes compared to other Seltos variants.

The exclusivity within the cabin comes in the form of new grey colour theme for the upholstery. As far as equipment list goes, the Kia Seltos Gravity benefits from forward collision prevention assistance, rear passenger notification which reminds the driver about rear seat occupants while existing the car. As a part of 2021 model year update, all variants of Korea-spec Seltos get lane keep assist and high beam assist as standard features.

Other feature highlights of the new top-end trim includes 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment display with state-of-the-art connectivity features, Bose audio system, ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, large MID display, automatic climate control, keyless entry with engine start/stop button, and so on. The popular crossover emerges as one of the best equipped product in its segment.

The Kia Seltos Gravity for South Korea is offered with two engine options just like the regular variants. The 1.6-liter turbocharged petrol engine has 177 PS / 265 Nm on store while the 1.6-liter diesel motor pushes out 136 PS / 320 Nm. Both motors employ a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and offer all-wheel-drive capability as optional extra.

The Kia Seltos for India is available with three engine options. The base 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine is good for 115 hp while the top-end 1.4-liter turbo petrol develops 140 hp. The 1.5-liter diesel mill produces 115 hp. Standard transmission is a 6-speed manual unit. The turbo petrol and diesel engines can also be specified with 7-DCT and 6-AT respectively.

Given the immense popularity of the Seltos in India, the Gravity variant would be a good addition. However, as things stand now, the automaker has its plate full with the huge number of pending orders for Seltos and the impending launch of Sonet sub-4m SUV which will target the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Viatara Brezza, Nissan Magnite, etc.